PSL 2021, Eliminator 1 – Peshawar Zalmi win toss, bowl first against Karachi Kings

ABU DHABI – Karachi Kings are batting first after Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition.

The match being played at UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium started at 11pm.

The winner of this match will play the loser of the Qualfier which will be played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on June 22.