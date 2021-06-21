PSL 2021, Qualifier 1: Multan Sultans set 181-run target for Islamabad United to win
05:34 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
ABU DHABI – Islamabad United clash with Multan Sultans in the first qualifier of Pakistan Super League 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium today.
Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first.
The winner will move to the final while the loser will play the winner of eliminator 1 that is scheduled to be held between Karachi Kings and former winners Peshawar Zalmi later tonight (11:00 pm).
Islamabad United have earlier won five games in the sixth edition of PSL, while Multan Sultans stood winners for three times.
