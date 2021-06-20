Sarah Khan is pregnant, announces Falak Shabir
Share
Popular Pakistani singer Falak Shabbir on Sunday announced that his wife Sarah Khan is pregnant with their first child.
Taking to Instagram, Falak shared multiple pictures with his wife and wrote,"It is he who forms you in the wombs AS HE WILLS, there is no god but he: THE ALL-MIGHTY THE ALL WISE.”
- Quran|Al imran 3:6
“ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH.”
Sarah and Falak, who got married in July 2020, are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan.
The pair started receiving congratulatory messages on social media as soon as Falak made the announcement regarding his wife's pregnancy.
Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her ... 03:41 PM | 23 May, 2021
Pakistani actress Sarah Khan has left her fans confused about her pregnancy status in a recent interview. Sarah Khan ...
- Punjab Police to be purged of cops using drugs11:44 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- Pakistani president greets newly-elected Iranian counterpart Ebrahim ...09:05 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- Sri Lanka investigating 'humiliation' of Muslims by troops during ...08:03 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- Sarah Khan is pregnant, announces Falak Shabir07:35 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan's FM Qureshi congratulates Turkish counterpart for ...07:04 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
-
- Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp, Bamsı Beyrek made brand ambassadors for ...02:17 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- Mahira Khan spends quality time with beau Salim Karim in Nathia Gali01:41 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021