Sarah Khan is pregnant, announces Falak Shabir
07:35 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
Sarah Khan is pregnant, announces Falak Shabir
Popular Pakistani singer Falak Shabbir on Sunday announced that his wife Sarah Khan is pregnant with their first child.

Taking to Instagram, Falak shared multiple pictures with his wife and wrote,"It is he who forms you in the wombs AS HE WILLS, there is no god but he: THE ALL-MIGHTY THE ALL WISE.”

- Quran|Al imran 3:6

“ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH.”

Sarah and Falak, who got married in July 2020, are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan.

The pair started receiving congratulatory messages on social media as soon as Falak made the announcement regarding his wife's pregnancy. 

