Saba Qamar and Asma Abbas’ singing video wins hearts

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gorgeous star Saba Qamar and senior actress Asma Abbas Gill enthralled their fans with their touching singing video.

The Digest Writer actor and Gill took to Instagram to share the video that received massive praises from the celebrities, including Mehwish Hayat and Zara Noor Abbas.

The deep and melodic voice of Asma Abbas Gill, who looks stunning in blue dress in this video, will surely take the listeners on an emotional journey

“You can think that you’re in love when you’re really just in pain,” Saba Qamar captioned the post on her Instagram handle.

Gill also shared the same video on her Instagram where she also appreciated Saba Qamar, Sarmad Khoosat and Sania Saeed for their film, Kamli. She said that the signing video is a tribute to them.

On the work front, Saba has been making headlines with the launch of Khoosat’s bittersweet poetic universe of Kamli.

The heartwrenching tale revolves around three women breaking the shackles and fighting their inner demons.

Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.