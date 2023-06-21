CWC23 Qualifier: Nepal, Zimbabwe secure victories

The third day of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 saw wins for Zimbabwe and Nepal.
Zimbabwe hunted down a target of 316 in merely 40.5 overs, while Nepal changed gears towards the end of their chase to finish their encounter against USA with 42 balls to spare.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands
Tuesday's Cricket World Cup Group A qualifier between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands ended in a comprehensive six-wicket victory for Zimbabwe thanks to Sikandar Raza's all-rounder brilliance.
After first claiming four Dutch wickets, Raza went on to score an exciting unbeaten 102 off just 54 balls, which is the quickest century by a Zimbabwean player in a one-day international.
Netherlands posted 315 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets, thanks to the brilliants innings played by Vikramjit Singh and captain Scott Edwards who scored 88 runs and 83 runs, respectively.
After Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie, Zimbabwe's openers, had scored 50 and 40 runs, respectively, Sean Williams made 91 off 58 balls to ensure their victory.
Nepal vs USA
While USA had their moments in the game, courtesy a special knock from Karachi-born wicket keeper Shayan Jahangir, Nepal proved to be the overall better side on the day.
Shayan Jahangir scored an undefeated 100 to help the US team comeback from being 18 for four wickets to 207 all out in 49 overs.
Gajanand Singh and Sushant Modani both contributed 42 runs, but the next-best total was 12, and seven batsmen failed to reach double figures.
As Nepal finished on 211/4 with 42 balls left, Bhim Sharki scored an undefeated 77, while Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee each contributed 39 runs as Nepal easily won the match.
After losing to the West Indies in their initial game, the Americans suffered a second loss.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.5
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|370
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.4
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.