PPP revokes Latif Khosa’s party membership for 'crossing party line'

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday terminated senior lawyer Latif Khosa’s party membership "for crossing the party line".

PPP Punjab President Rana Farooq Saeed ordered termination of Khosa's membership, saying he crossed red line of the party and action has been taken against him.

“Reminded Latif Khosa repeatedly that he should not cross the party line and the prescribed limits, but he did not follow the instructions,” he said.

The PPP Punjab president also said that Latif Khosa, who came to the PPP as a lawyer, continued to take privileges and he wanted his son to be appointed the attorney general of Pakistan.