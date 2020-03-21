Shehbaz Sharif flies back to Pakistan amid coronavirus crisis

LAHORE – Pakistan's opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who was in the UK with his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for past few months, is on his way back home.

The president of Pakistan Muslim League was seen off by Nawaz and their mother at their London residence on Saturday evening.

Shehbaz Sharif says he would like to use his expertise of dealing with situations like dengue to help the people of Pakistan deal with coronavirus crisis.

Sharif's return comes at a time when the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soared to 665 after Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab reported new cases on Saturday.

Sindh remains the worst affected with a total of 357 cases. Part of the surge was attributed to 89 new patients who has tested positive for the virus in Sukkur, the provincial health department said.

In Punjab, where Shehbaz Sharif ruled for nearly a decade, there are 137 cases.

The former Punjab chief minister was in London where he was said to be receiving medical treatment for cancer. Shehbaz brought his brother Nawaz to London last year for medical treatment, after the former prime minister was allowed to fly abroad.

Earlier today, announced it was suspending international flights for two weeks owing to the coronavirus.

According to the government advisory shared by Moeed W Yousuf, the special assistant to the premier on national security, the suspension will be effective from March 21 to April 4.

The ban is, however, temporary and does not include cargo and diplomats in Pakistan.