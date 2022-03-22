LIVE: OIC foreign ministers' conference kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) began in the federal capital of Pakistan on Tuesday.

Representatives of 48 Islamic countries and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are also present to attend the conference that is being held under the them of ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development’.

Speaking on the occasion after the OIC chair was handed to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed the foreign delegations to the conference.

"The OIC is the collective voice of nearly two billion Muslims. It is the bridge among the Muslim nations and between the Muslim world and the international community," he said.

Later during the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver keynote address at the meeting and spotlight the role and contributions of Pakistan towards the OIC and reflect on the challenges being faced the Muslim world.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI arrived to attend the inaugural session of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.#PMIKatOIC#OICInPakistan pic.twitter.com/TIhgaWEmA8 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 22, 2022

سیکرٹری جنرل او آئی سی جناب حسین برہیم طحہٰ کی او آئی سی وزرائے خارجہ کونسل کے اڑتالیسویں اجلاس میں شرکت کیلئے وفد کے ہمراہ پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس آمد



پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس کی راہداری میں وزیر خارجہ مخدوم شاہ محمود قریشی نے معزز مہمان کا خیر مقدم کیا- #OICInPakistan #PMIKatOIC pic.twitter.com/brNWASmHk4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 22, 2022

ترکی کے وزیر خارجہ میولوت چاوش اولو کی او آئی سی وزرائے خارجہ کونسل کے اڑتالیسویں اجلاس میں شرکت کیلئے پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس آمد#OICInPakistan #PMIKatOIC pic.twitter.com/nfDjA6NjAe — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Islamic Development Bank President Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasser, Chinese State Councilor and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wangi Yi will also address the session.

Around 140 resolutions will be passed during the session.

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations, regional and international organisations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council, are also attending the moot.

Agenda For OIC Meeting

Apart from an appraisal of the global and regional landscapes, the conference will inter alia reaffirm the solidarity and support of its members with the people of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

It will reiterate its resolve to fight Islamophobia and discuss strategies to counter the effects of climate change, vaccine inequity and erosion in progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Also, the conference will review and assess the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministerial meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will also take place on the sidelines of the conference.

The ministerial meeting will take stock of the decisions taken at the Extraordinary Session of the OIC-CFM held in Islamabad in December last year to address the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

OIC chief arrives in Pakistan

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Reports in local media said the Chadian politician was received by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Representative on Religious Harmony Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, and officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi reviewed the agenda of the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers with Taha and also discussed outcomes expected from the moot.

📣: FM @SMQureshiPTI met SG @OIC_OCI HE Hissein Brahim Taha today.



➖They reviewed the agenda of #OIC48CFM & exchanged views on main outcomes.



➖FM @SMQureshiPTI appreciated @OIC_OCI support to designate 15th March as the Int’l day to Combat #Islamophobia. #OICInPakistan pic.twitter.com/TKdVlUb1M7 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 21, 2022

The duo also discussed the issues of the Muslim world and the role of the OIC. FM Qureshi also highlighted the special significance of the 48th OIC-CFM for Pakistan, as it was coinciding with the celebration of the 75th year of Pakistan’s independence.

The OIC chief also assured Islamabad of the OIC Secretariat’s full support and cooperation during Pakistan’s chairmanship of CFM.

