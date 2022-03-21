OIC chief arrives in Pakistan for 48th CFM session

ISLAMABAD – Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Reports in local media said the Chadian politician was received by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Representative on Religious Harmony Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, and officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi reviewed the agenda of the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers with Taha and also discussed outcomes expected from the moot.

The duo also discussed the issues of the Muslim world and the role of the OIC. FM Qureshi also highlighted the special significance of the 48th OIC-CFM for Pakistan, as it was coinciding with the celebration of the 75th year of Pakistan’s independence.

The OIC chief also assured Islamabad of the OIC Secretariat’s full support and cooperation during Pakistan’s chairmanship of CFM.

Pakistan is hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad from tomorrow.

Foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and the Observer States are attending the moot and will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March 2022 as Guests of Honour.

Meanwhile, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China will also attend the ceremony as special guest while officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations system, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.