OIC chief arrives in Pakistan for 48th CFM session
Web Desk
06:57 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
OIC chief arrives in Pakistan for 48th CFM session
Source: Spokesperson MoFA (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Reports in local media said the Chadian politician was received by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Representative on Religious Harmony Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi, and officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi reviewed the agenda of the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers with Taha and also discussed outcomes expected from the moot.

The duo also discussed the issues of the Muslim world and the role of the OIC. FM Qureshi also highlighted the special significance of the 48th OIC-CFM for Pakistan, as it was coinciding with the celebration of the 75th year of Pakistan’s independence.

The OIC chief also assured Islamabad of the OIC Secretariat’s full support and cooperation during Pakistan’s chairmanship of CFM.

Pakistan is hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad from tomorrow.

PM Imran welcomes foreign delegates to OIC moot ... 09:50 AM | 21 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has warmly welcomed the foreign ministers and delegations from the Islamic ...

Foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and the Observer States are attending the moot and will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March 2022 as Guests of Honour.

Meanwhile, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China will also attend the ceremony as special guest while officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations system, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.

More From This Category
Xi 'shocked', Imran sad over China plane crash
08:12 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Saudi, Chinese FMs land in Pakistan to attend OIC ...
07:44 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Prisoners in Punjab granted 90-day remission on ...
07:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Supreme Court forms larger bench for ...
04:52 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Pakistan women win first ICC World Cup match ...
03:02 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood appointed vice chief of ...
02:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes viral
06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr