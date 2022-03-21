PAKvAUS, 3rd Test – Australia opt to bat first against Pakistan in series decider

09:20 AM | 21 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS, 3rd Test – Australia opt to bat first against Pakistan in series decider
Source: PCB (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Australia have won the toss and decided to bat first in the third and final Benaud-Qadir Trophy, ICC World Test Championship Test at the Gaddafi Stadium today (Monday).

Today's match is being dubbed as historic as the headquarters of Pakistan cricket, Lahore, is staging a Test after 13 years.

The historic Test will also end seasoned batter Azhar Ali’s wait for a Test appearance at his home ground.

Azhar is perhaps the only cricketer to have had to endure a nearly 12-year wait to make a Test appearance at his home ground. Since making his Test debut against Australia at Lord’s in July 2010, Azhar has featured in 93 Tests amassing 6926 runs at 43.01 (19 centuries) and none of these appearances have come at his home city, Lahore.

A day earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is also excited ahead of his first Test in Lahore, saying that he wsa unable to explain his feelings in words for playing on home ground for the first time.

Addressing a virtual press conference in Lahore, he vowed to give his best in the match because it is “my first Test match in Lahore”.

Babar Azam 'over the moon' ahead of first match ... 04:38 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan's all format captain Babar Azam, who has established his credentials in the long form of the ...

Meanwhile, Shaheens and Kangaroos are eyeing a series-winning victory following two batting-dominated draws.

SQUADS

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.

More From This Category
Babar Azam 'over the moon' ahead of first match ...
04:38 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Wisden ranks Babar Azam's 196 against Australia ...
09:38 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
It is India vs Pakistan once again in Asia Cup?
11:28 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
I’m keen on having FIFA ban on Pakistan lifted, ...
10:38 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Pakistani players on cloud nine after receiving ...
08:52 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Final of 1st President of Pakistan National Open ...
07:33 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announces engagement to girlfriend Merub Ali
07:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr