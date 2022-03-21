PAKvAUS, 3rd Test – Australia opt to bat first against Pakistan in series decider

LAHORE – Australia have won the toss and decided to bat first in the third and final Benaud-Qadir Trophy, ICC World Test Championship Test at the Gaddafi Stadium today (Monday).

Today's match is being dubbed as historic as the headquarters of Pakistan cricket, Lahore, is staging a Test after 13 years.

The historic Test will also end seasoned batter Azhar Ali’s wait for a Test appearance at his home ground.

Azhar is perhaps the only cricketer to have had to endure a nearly 12-year wait to make a Test appearance at his home ground. Since making his Test debut against Australia at Lord’s in July 2010, Azhar has featured in 93 Tests amassing 6926 runs at 43.01 (19 centuries) and none of these appearances have come at his home city, Lahore.

93 Tests - none at home ground!@AzharAli_ will finally get a chance to play a Test in his hometown Lahore from tomorrow, his 94th Test for 🇵🇰#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/duEEgQmsho — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 20, 2022

A day earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is also excited ahead of his first Test in Lahore, saying that he wsa unable to explain his feelings in words for playing on home ground for the first time.

Addressing a virtual press conference in Lahore, he vowed to give his best in the match because it is “my first Test match in Lahore”.

Meanwhile, Shaheens and Kangaroos are eyeing a series-winning victory following two batting-dominated draws.

SQUADS

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.