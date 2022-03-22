United stand needed to resolve Palestine, Kashmir issues, says PM Imran at OIC conference

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the Muslim world to stand united against Challenges being faced by Ummah including the longstanding issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

Addressing the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, he said that Muslim countries should not involve in bloc politics but make efforts to ensure peace in the world.

He lamented that the Muslim Ummah have failed to make any impact for the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine conflicts.

“Given our divisions, the oppressors do not take us seriously,” he highlighted.

The premier pointed out that regardless of our huge population bulge of 1.5 billion Muslims, our voice unfortunately has not been able to stop the blatant injustices against Kashmiris and Palestinians.

Imran Khan said the UN resolutions back the right of self-determination of Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

He also congratulated the OIC countries after the UN approved a resolution against Islamophobia.

Regarding Afghanistan, PM Khan said that stability in Afghanistan is the only way to stop use of their soil for terrorism.

The Prime Minister suggested the OIC play its role to stop conflict in Ukraine. He said the OIC, China and all the non-partisan countries should use their influence to resolve the crisis, state broadcaster reported.

Representatives of over 50 Islamic countries and China are attending the conference that is being held under the them of ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development’ at the Parliament House.

Speaking on the occasion after the OIC chair was handed to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed the foreign delegations to the conference.

"The OIC is the collective voice of nearly two billion Muslims. It is the bridge among the Muslim nations and between the Muslim world and the international community," he said.

Qureshi emphasized on jointly addressing the challenges and conflicts within the Ummah and uniting for justice for the rights of Muslims under occupation and conflicts with countries beyond our Ummah. He added this should also include the urgency of addressing the pervasive Islamophobia facing Muslims in non-Muslim majority countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also underlined partnering for development by effectively addressing the triple global crises of COVID-19, development, and climate change.

The foreign minister said Muslims of Palestine and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are still reeling under abominable subjugation. For the last seven decades, they have struggled to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination. He called for the permanent solutions to the Palestine and Kashmir issues.

Talking about situation in Afghanistan, he said addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and preventing a collapse of the Afghan economy must remain our top priorities. He said we must also encourage and support the efforts of the Afghan authorities to eliminate DAISH and other terrorist groups like TTP, ETIM, IMU, and Al-Qaida.

OIC chief for Collective Efforts

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha said the Muslim Ummah is faced with multiple challenges which can be addressed collectively.

Addressing the meeting, he expressed serious concerns over the plight of Palestinian people. He said Israel is resorting to continued murder of Palestinian people, confiscation of their land, house demolition, racial discrimination and ethnic cleansing. He said this constitutes a flagrant violation of relevant international laws and resolutions.

He said the perpetuation of Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people make it incumbent upon us to strengthen the spirit of solidarity and confront with firmness the Israeli attempts to change the historical and legal status of Al-Quds Al Sharif.

The OIC Secretary General also regretted that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute had not found a solution for a long time. He termed Indian illegal actions of August 2019, abolishing special status of the occupied territory contrary to international laws. He called for redoubling efforts in support of the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people as per the UN Security Council resolutions, Radio Pakistan reported.

Hissein Brahim Taha said the Organization believes in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen. He appreciated Saudi Arabia for its unremitting efforts for peace and stability in Yemen.

The OIC Secretary General called for collaboration with the international community to combat the issue of Islamophobia. He welcomed the UN resolution, designating 15th March as the international day to combat Islamophobia.

He said the OIC has intensified efforts in strengthening cooperation amongst the member states to ensure the progress of its agenda in higher education, education, health, environment and science and technology.

Saudi FM calls for protecting common interests

The Saudi foreign minister said his country believes in the OIC’s role in consolidating Islamic solidarity and protecting common interests.

Terming the extraordinary session of the OIC held in December last year as a success, he said this led to the establishment of a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan. He called for more efforts to support the Afghan people.

The Saudi Foreign Minister reaffirmed his country’s support for Palestinians and Kashmiri people. He called for direct negotiations between the parties to settle the outstanding dispute of Palestine. He said we support an independent Palestinian state in line with international resolutions.

Guterres says UN, OIC should work together for peace

UN Secretary General António Guterres, in his video message, said that the United Nations and OIC enjoy decade-old relationship based on shared belief on the values of multilateral cooperation, dialogue and solidarity.

He said our two organizations have worked together to nurture a culture of peace and understanding.

The UN Secretary General said in recent years, we have cooperated in key areas including mediation, counter-terrorism, preventing violent extremism, combating anti-Muslim hatred and promoting religious tolerance.

He said today it is imperative to join forces and devise common strategy to meet current challenges facing the world.

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations, regional and international organisations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council, are also attending the moot.

Agenda For OIC Meeting

Apart from an appraisal of the global and regional landscapes, the conference will inter alia reaffirm the solidarity and support of its members with the people of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

It will reiterate its resolve to fight Islamophobia and discuss strategies to counter the effects of climate change, vaccine inequity and erosion in progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Also, the conference will review and assess the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministerial meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will also take place on the sidelines of the conference.

The ministerial meeting will take stock of the decisions taken at the Extraordinary Session of the OIC-CFM held in Islamabad in December last year to address the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.