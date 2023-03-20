Aima Baig sings random Arijit Singh songs in viral behind the scenes video

Pakistani singing sensation Aima Baig has made a big name for herself in a very short span of time. She's known for her extraordinary vocals, groovy songs and a pleasant personality.

On Monday, Baig shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen singing random Arijit Singh songs.

She captioned the video in these words, "I was recording late in the studio w @adriandavidemmanuel right after wrapping up a show. We wanted some fresh air and found ourselves a piano. He started playing and all we could think of was Arijit’s songs. We messed up the lyrics, some surrrr, some chords but boy i enjoyed that liberty of just singing however and whatever i want w a great company ofc. If you feel like listening to it USE EARPHONES. Lol. Just a random sesh, w zero judgements."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Last week, the Baazi singer said she had sent a legal notice to FHM Pakistan for ‘vile’ insinuations about her brother and twisting her words from a four-year-old interview, implying that she had a crush on her brother. Baig shared a copy of the legal notice on Instagram in which she has asked for damages of Rs100 million and an ‘unconditional and written apology’ within 48 hours.

Recently, Baig split up with her fiance Shahbaz Shigri and was later caught in a cheating controversy with British-Pakistani photographer and filmmaker Qes Ahmed.

Lesser known by her full name Aima Noor-ul Ain Baig, she started with Dunya News programme Mazaaq Raat in 2015 and continued with this programme until 2017. She rose to fame from her songs in Lahore Se Aagey, after which she gained popularity through many other soundtracks and her appearance in Coke Studio.