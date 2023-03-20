Search

Lifestyle

Aima Baig sings random Arijit Singh songs in viral behind the scenes video

Web Desk 11:51 PM | 20 Mar, 2023
Aima Baig sings random Arijit Singh songs in viral behind the scenes video
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)

Pakistani singing sensation Aima Baig has made a big name for herself in a very short span of time. She's known for her extraordinary vocals, groovy songs and a pleasant personality.

On Monday, Baig shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen singing random Arijit Singh songs.

She captioned the video in these words, "I was recording late in the studio w @adriandavidemmanuel right after wrapping up a show. We wanted some fresh air and found ourselves a piano. He started playing and all we could think of was Arijit’s songs. We messed up the lyrics, some surrrr, some chords but boy i enjoyed that liberty of just singing however and whatever i want w a great company ofc. If you feel like listening to it USE EARPHONES. Lol. Just a random sesh, w zero judgements."

Last week, the Baazi singer said she had sent a legal notice to FHM Pakistan for ‘vile’ insinuations about her brother and twisting her words from a four-year-old interview, implying that she had a crush on her brother. Baig shared a copy of the legal notice on Instagram in which she has asked for damages of Rs100 million and an ‘unconditional and written apology’ within 48 hours.

Recently, Baig split up with her fiance Shahbaz Shigri and was later caught in a cheating controversy with British-Pakistani photographer and filmmaker Qes Ahmed.

Lesser known by her full name Aima Noor-ul Ain Baig, she started with Dunya News programme Mazaaq Raat in 2015 and continued with this programme until 2017. She rose to fame from her songs in Lahore Se Aagey, after which she gained popularity through many other soundtracks and her appearance in Coke Studio. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill kisses Sara Ali Khan on screen, video goes viral

09:35 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

Urwa Hocane calls out Nadeem Baig for ‘misrepresented her publicly’

09:54 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Viral Tiktoker Ayesha Mano faces backlash for celebrating Holi

09:31 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Aima Baig files Rs100 million defamation suit against news platform

04:56 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Ayeza Khan's BTS video wins the internet

04:26 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Mehwish Hayat flaunts her sniper skills in latest video

11:52 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Siddique Jan arrested for sharing video of shelling on PTI supporters

12:32 AM | 21 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 20, 2023

08:19 AM | 20 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 20, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.7 285.7
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.69 761.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 41.09 41.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.41 40.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.6 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.9 931.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.99 63.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.91 176.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 735.95 743.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.97 27.27
Swiss Franc CHF 304.79 307.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.24 8.39

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Karachi PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Islamabad PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Peshawar PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Quetta PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Sialkot PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Attock PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Gujranwala PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Jehlum PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Multan PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Bahawalpur PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Gujrat PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Nawabshah PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Chakwal PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Hyderabad PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Nowshehra PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Sargodha PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Faisalabad PKR 208200 PKR 2390
Mirpur PKR 208200 PKR 2390

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: