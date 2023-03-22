Search

Ex-employee accuses ‘Aiman Minal Closet’ of not paying 6-month dues

Web Desk 12:06 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
Ex-employee accuses 'Aiman Minal Closet' of not paying 6-month dues
Source: Minal Khan (Instagram)

Lollywood's favourite twins, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, who are also the owners of the well-known company "Aiman Minal Closet," found themselves in trouble when one of their former employees, Ali Hamid, accused them of not paying his wages for six months.

In a social media post, Hamid shared screenshots of his communication with Maaz, Aiman and Minal's brother, and stated, "After pleading for my own money for six months, I've now reached the point where I'm sharing my bad experience at Aiman Minal Closet. I have been working with them for over a year, but they never paid me on time."

Ali further explained, "Despite being famous, they don't pay their employees, and whenever I approached Maaz about payment, he always promised to transfer it the following week, but I never received the salary. They constantly disrespect their employees and treat them like slaves, but they never pay the wages. They owe me exactly $80,000, and I'm sick of pressuring them for it. I keep sending them messages, but I never hear back."

In response to the allegations made against the popular Pakistani actors Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, the organization has come forward to clarify that the sisters were not involved in the day-to-day operations of the company. According to a statement released by the organization, "Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are NOT involved in the daily operations of the company, it’s owned by Maaz Khan; hence they cannot and should not be held responsible for any human resource-related issue."

The statement further claimed that the allegations made against the sisters were part of an attempted "smear campaign" to tarnish their reputation. The organization asserted that it would take legal action against those involved in the campaign. "The recent allegations by certain individuals who were ex-employees of the brand are trying to malign the reputation of Aiman Khan and Minal Khan via a planned smear campaign, which will be responded to legally."

As of now, it remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold, and whether the allegations made against the sisters will be proven true or false.

