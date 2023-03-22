Ex-employee accuses ‘Aiman Minal Closet’ of not paying 6-month dues

Lollywood's favourite twins, Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, who are also the owners of the well-known company "Aiman Minal Closet," found themselves in trouble when one of their former employees, Ali Hamid, accused them of not paying his wages for six months.
In a social media post, Hamid shared screenshots of his communication with Maaz, Aiman and Minal's brother, and stated, "After pleading for my own money for six months, I've now reached the point where I'm sharing my bad experience at Aiman Minal Closet. I have been working with them for over a year, but they never paid me on time."
Ali further explained, "Despite being famous, they don't pay their employees, and whenever I approached Maaz about payment, he always promised to transfer it the following week, but I never received the salary. They constantly disrespect their employees and treat them like slaves, but they never pay the wages. They owe me exactly $80,000, and I'm sick of pressuring them for it. I keep sending them messages, but I never hear back."
In response to the allegations made against the popular Pakistani actors Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, the organization has come forward to clarify that the sisters were not involved in the day-to-day operations of the company. According to a statement released by the organization, "Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are NOT involved in the daily operations of the company, it’s owned by Maaz Khan; hence they cannot and should not be held responsible for any human resource-related issue."
The statement further claimed that the allegations made against the sisters were part of an attempted "smear campaign" to tarnish their reputation. The organization asserted that it would take legal action against those involved in the campaign. "The recent allegations by certain individuals who were ex-employees of the brand are trying to malign the reputation of Aiman Khan and Minal Khan via a planned smear campaign, which will be responded to legally."
As of now, it remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold, and whether the allegations made against the sisters will be proven true or false.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.75
|757.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.59
|40.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.58
|928.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.1
|306.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,400
|PKR 2,375
