'Imran Khan good at making stories,' report quotes Gen (r) Bajwa as saying

Web Desk 10:42 PM | 23 Mar, 2023
'Imran Khan good at making stories,' report quotes Gen (r) Bajwa as saying
The former army chief, General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, has reportedly fired another salvo at former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been extremely critical of the top military leadership since his ouster from power on April 10, 2022. 

Quoting journalist Shahid Maitla, Geo News reported that Gen Bajwa called Khan "a cunning fox and deceiver". "Imran Khan is good at making stories and people believe him," Bajwa reportedly told Maitla.

Responding to a question about security personnel's forced entry into Maryam Nawaz's hotel room in Karachi, the former COAS said Brigadier Habib was the sector commander at that time. He said the then spy chief General Faiz Hameed had directed the officials to file a case, but the staff at the lower level mishandled the case. He claimed that he removed those involved in this case.

Gen Bajwa distanced himself from torture on PTI leaders Azam Khan Swati and Shahbaz Gull and said he had nothing to do with these cases. Some men in agencies try to please their seniors with such extreme acts, he added.

Answering another question, Gen Bajwa denied that he was too close to former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. He said he met Ahmed only twice in his life. He said that Ahmed complained about Imran Khan’s poor governance as prime minister and asked him to do something.

