Search

Lifestyle

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani reunite for upcoming drama 'Neem'

Web Desk 03:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2023
Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani reunite for upcoming drama 'Neem'
Source: Instagram

Fans of Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have another reason to celebrate as the dynamic duo is all set to reunite on screen in an upcoming drama serial called "Neem".

Although the project was initially teased last year, it has now been officially confirmed that Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani will be sharing the screen once again in this exciting new venture.

Contrary to ongoing rumours, the upcoming serial is titled "Neem" and not "Nouroz" as previously speculated. Neem is a love story at its core, but the larger message is about education and its importance for everyone in the country. The serial highlights the right to education for all, which is a personal issue for Ameer Gilani, who completed his education at Harvard after his debut in the hit serial Sabaat.

According to Ameer, the script has been in the works for about three years, and he rejected around 20-30 scripts to work on this one, emphasizing that he believes in quality work over quantity. He further added that the serial carries an important message and wishes to speak more about it, but he cannot reveal much at this time.

Neem will be shot in Kashmir and stars Mawra Hocane as the female protagonist, along with Syed Jibran and Arsalan Naseer.

Mawra Hocane expressed her excitement for the upcoming serial by sharing a news article on her Instagram Story. The romantic social drama will be directed by famed director Shahzad Kashmiri and produced by Momina Duraid.

Mawra Hocane gives sneak peek of upcoming drama with co-star Ameer Gilani

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali showcase sizzling chemistry in latest photo shoot

11:59 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

Sheheryar Munawar tells story behind dinner with Deepika Padukone and why he got pictures with her deleted

11:29 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

Mawra Hocane gives sneak peek of upcoming drama with co-star Ameer Gilani

10:47 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Urwa Hocane calls out Nadeem Baig for ‘misrepresented her publicly’

09:54 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Inside Swara and Fahad's glittering wedding reception

05:53 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Hiba Bukhari replaces Dur-e-Fishan as lead in upcoming drama

05:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani reunite for upcoming drama 'Neem'

03:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd March 2023

08:51 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 22, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.75 757.76
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.7
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.59 40.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.9 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.58 928.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.61
Omani Riyal OMR 732.14 740.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.42 78.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 304.1 306.6
Thai Bhat THB 8.26 8.41

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 202,400 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: