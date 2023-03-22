Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani reunite for upcoming drama 'Neem'

Fans of Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have another reason to celebrate as the dynamic duo is all set to reunite on screen in an upcoming drama serial called "Neem".

Although the project was initially teased last year, it has now been officially confirmed that Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani will be sharing the screen once again in this exciting new venture.

Contrary to ongoing rumours, the upcoming serial is titled "Neem" and not "Nouroz" as previously speculated. Neem is a love story at its core, but the larger message is about education and its importance for everyone in the country. The serial highlights the right to education for all, which is a personal issue for Ameer Gilani, who completed his education at Harvard after his debut in the hit serial Sabaat.

According to Ameer, the script has been in the works for about three years, and he rejected around 20-30 scripts to work on this one, emphasizing that he believes in quality work over quantity. He further added that the serial carries an important message and wishes to speak more about it, but he cannot reveal much at this time.

Neem will be shot in Kashmir and stars Mawra Hocane as the female protagonist, along with Syed Jibran and Arsalan Naseer.

Mawra Hocane expressed her excitement for the upcoming serial by sharing a news article on her Instagram Story. The romantic social drama will be directed by famed director Shahzad Kashmiri and produced by Momina Duraid.