Ramadan Pakistan: Sehri Time Islamabad, Iftar Time Dubai, Ramadan Calendar 2023

Islamabad: The blissful and bright month of Ramadan is about to begin. Ramadan is one of the five primary pillars of Islam and Muslims worldwide observe fast during this holy month from dawn till dusk to attain the happiness of the Almighty Allah.

The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

As the timings for Sehar and Iftar differ in different regions of Pakistan, find below the Sehar/Iftar timings for Islamabad.

Fiqh Jafria: Suhoor Time -10min | Iftar Time +10min