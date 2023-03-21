Ramadan Pakistan: Sehri Time Islamabad, Iftar Time Dubai, Ramadan Calendar 2023

Islamabad: The blissful and bright month of Ramadan is about to begin. Ramadan is one of the five primary pillars of Islam and Muslims worldwide observe fast during this holy month from dawn till dusk to attain the happiness of the Almighty Allah.
The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
As the timings for Sehar and Iftar differ in different regions of Pakistan, find below the Sehar/Iftar timings for Islamabad.
Fiqh Jafria: Suhoor Time -10min | Iftar Time +10min
|Ramadan
|Date
|Sehar
|Iftar
|1
|23-Mar-23
|5:01 AM
|6:32 PM
|2
|24-Mar-23
|5:00 AM
|6:33 PM
|3
|25-Mar-23
|4:59 AM
|6:33 PM
|4
|26-Mar-23
|4:57 AM
|6:34 PM
|5
|27-Mar-23
|4:56 AM
|6:34 PM
|6
|28-Mar-23
|4:55 AM
|6:34 PM
|7
|29-Mar-23
|4:54 AM
|6:35 PM
|8
|30-Mar-23
|4:53 AM
|6:35 PM
|9
|31-Mar-23
|4:52 AM
|6:36 PM
|10
|01-Apr-23
|4:51 AM
|6:36 PM
|11
|02-Apr-23
|4:50 AM
|6:37 PM
|12
|03-Apr-23
|4:48 AM
|6:37 PM
|13
|04-Apr-23
|4:47 AM
|6:37 PM
|14
|05-Apr-23
|4:46 AM
|6:38 PM
|15
|06-Apr-23
|4:45 AM
|6:38 PM
|16
|07-Apr-23
|4:44 AM
|6:39 PM
|17
|08-Apr-23
|4:43 AM
|6:39 PM
|18
|09-Apr-23
|4:42 AM
|6:40 PM
|19
|10-Apr-23
|4:40 AM
|6:40 PM
|20
|11-Apr-23
|4:39 AM
|6:41 PM
|21
|12-Apr-23
|4:38 AM
|6:41 PM
|22
|13-Apr-23
|4:37 AM
|6:42 PM
|23
|14-Apr-23
|4:36 AM
|6:42 PM
|24
|15-Apr-23
|4:35 AM
|6:42 PM
|25
|16-Apr-23
|4:34 AM
|6:43 PM
|26
|17-Apr-23
|4:33 AM
|6:43 PM
|27
|18-Apr-23
|4:31 AM
|6:44 PM
|28
|19-Apr-23
|4:30 AM
|6:44 PM
|29
|20-Apr-23
|4:29 AM
|6:45 PM
|30
|21-Apr-23
|4:28 AM
|6:45 PM
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.15
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.5
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.54
|757.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.88
|925.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.6
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.5
|209.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.25
|307.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
