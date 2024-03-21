Pakistan eyes comeback against Jordan in World Cup Qualifier today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will lock horns with Jordan at Jinnah Sports Ground Islamabad In the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. The game will start at 2:00 pm.
Jordan's squad is playing in South Asian nation after 18 years. PFF earlier announced 24-member strong team for the qualifier against Jordan.
Pakistan is looking for a strong comeback as the Asian nation remains at bottom of Group G points table after losing two games against Tajikistan, and Saudi Arabia. Jordan is currently third on the table losing one match and drawing the other.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Yousuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, Hassan Ali, Abdul Basit
|Defenders
|Easah Suliman, Abdullah Iqbal, Mamoon Musa, Haseeb Khan, M Saddam, M Sohail, Omer Rao, Mohammad Fazal, Mohammad Adeel
|Midfielders
|Rahis Nabi, Harun Hamid, Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Shayek Dost, Abdul Samad
|Forwards
|FareedUllah, Waleed Khan, Imran Kayani, Adeel Younis
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
