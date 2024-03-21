Pakistan eyes comeback against Jordan in World Cup Qualifier today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will lock horns with Jordan at Jinnah Sports Ground Islamabad In the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. The game will start at 2:00 pm.

Jordan's squad is playing in South Asian nation after 18 years. PFF earlier announced 24-member strong team for the qualifier against Jordan.

Pakistan is looking for a strong comeback as the Asian nation remains at bottom of Group G points table after losing two games against Tajikistan, and Saudi Arabia. Jordan is currently third on the table losing one match and drawing the other.

Pakistan’s squad against Jordan