Pakistan eyes comeback against Jordan in World Cup Qualifier today

Web Desk
09:38 AM | 21 Mar, 2024
Pakistan eyes comeback against Jordan in World Cup Qualifier today
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will lock horns with Jordan at Jinnah Sports Ground Islamabad In the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. The game will start at 2:00 pm.  

Jordan's squad is playing in South Asian nation after 18 years. PFF earlier announced 24-member strong team for the qualifier against Jordan.

Pakistan is looking for a strong comeback as the Asian nation remains at bottom of Group G points table after losing two games against Tajikistan, and Saudi Arabia. Jordan is currently third on the table losing one match and drawing the other.

Pakistan’s squad against Jordan

Position Players
Goalkeepers Yousuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, Hassan Ali, Abdul Basit
Defenders Easah Suliman, Abdullah Iqbal, Mamoon Musa, Haseeb Khan, M Saddam, M Sohail, Omer Rao, Mohammad Fazal, Mohammad Adeel
Midfielders Rahis Nabi, Harun Hamid, Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Shayek Dost, Abdul Samad
Forwards FareedUllah, Waleed Khan, Imran Kayani, Adeel Younis

Pakistan eyes comeback against Jordan in World Cup Qualifier today

