At least 6 martyred, 12 injured in Chaman blast

QUETTA – Several people are reported to be injured in a powerful blast in southwestern Balochistan province on Friday.

At least six people have died while nearly a dozen others sustained inuries in the explosion targetting a vehicle of religious scholar Molana Qadir Luni was attacked with a planted IED in the Pak-Afghan bordering town of Chaman.

The blast took place at the chicken market located at Boghra Chowk, said police, adding that the injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"An emergency has been imposed at the district hospital," said police.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.