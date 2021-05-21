At least 6 martyred, 12 injured in Chaman blast
Web Desk
02:27 PM | 21 May, 2021
QUETTA – Several people are reported to be injured in a powerful blast in southwestern Balochistan province on Friday.

At least six people have died while nearly a dozen others sustained inuries in the explosion targetting a vehicle of religious scholar Molana Qadir Luni was attacked with a planted IED in the Pak-Afghan bordering town of Chaman.

The blast took place at the chicken market located at Boghra Chowk, said police, adding that the injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

"An emergency has been imposed at the district hospital," said police.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

