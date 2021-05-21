Pakistan observes Palestine Day today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing today (Friday) as “Palestine Day” to show solidarity with the people of Palestine who have been facing massacre at the hands of Israel for the past 11 days.

Rallies, protests and seminars are being held across the country to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes, killing nearly 250 men, women and children since tensions heightened following the Sheikh Jarrah evictions and Israeli police brutality at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Pakistan raised its voice against Israeli aggression at the United Nations, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying that the voice of the Palestinians cannot and would not be silenced.

Federal Information Minister expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.

پاکستان کا ہر فرد غزہ اور فلسطین کے ساتھ یکجہتی کیلئے اپنے وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی پکار پر لبیک کہے گا، پاکستان کا ہر فرد آپ کے ساتھ ہے ہم سب فلسطین ہیں۔۔۔ سیز فائر ہونا ایک کامیابی ہے لیکن آپ کے حقوق ملنے تک ہم اس جدوجہد میں آپ کے ساتھ ہیں #UnitedForPalestine — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 21, 2021

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf also did the same in a tweet.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 stands in solidarity with Palestinians 🇵🇸 in their struggle for freedom from occupation. There can be no lasting peace without an independent and contigous Palestinian State with Al-Quds as its capital. Our policy on 🇵🇸 is guided by the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) May 21, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed officials to make preparations for holding state-level protests against the Israeli atrocities on Friday.

The PM had issued the orders during a meeting he chaired of government spokespersons. The aides of the PM had advised him to hold such a demonstration on Friday.