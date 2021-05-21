Pakistan observes Palestine Day today
Web Desk
01:13 PM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan observes Palestine Day today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing today (Friday) as “Palestine Day” to show solidarity with the people of Palestine who have been facing massacre at the hands of Israel for the past 11 days.

Rallies, protests and seminars are being held across the country to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes, killing nearly 250 men, women and children since tensions heightened following the Sheikh Jarrah evictions and Israeli police brutality at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Pakistan raised its voice against Israeli aggression at the United Nations, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying that the voice of the Palestinians cannot and would not be silenced.

Federal Information Minister expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf also did the same in a tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed officials to make preparations for holding state-level protests against the Israeli atrocities on Friday.

The PM had issued the orders during a meeting he chaired of government spokespersons. The aides of the PM had advised him to hold such a demonstration on Friday.

Pakistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire 11:26 AM | 21 May, 2021

NEW YORK: Pakistan on Friday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of deadly ...

More From This Category
PM Imran inaugurates 1,100MW Karachi nuclear ...
01:47 PM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire
11:26 AM | 21 May, 2021
Pakistan coronavirus deaths cross 20,000
09:38 AM | 21 May, 2021
Gaza ceasefire takes hold after 11 days of deadly ...
09:05 AM | 21 May, 2021
UN chief calls Gaza ‘hell on earth’ for ...
10:45 PM | 20 May, 2021
Pakistan FM demands deployment of protection ...
09:25 PM | 20 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire
12:03 PM | 21 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr