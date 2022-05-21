Court orders interior secretary to produce Shireen Mazari before midnight
Web Desk
08:12 PM | 21 May, 2022
Court orders interior secretary to produce Shireen Mazari before midnight
Source: IHC website/File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has ordered the interior secretary to produce detained PTI leader Shireen Mazari before midnight.

It came hours after the former human rights minister was 'manhandled' and arrested from outside her residence in the country’s federal capital.

Mazari's daughter, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir who is also a lawyer, alleged male police officers of ‘physically assaulting’ and ‘abducting’ her mother.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court reopened after working hours as Imaan Mazari filed a petition against her mother's arrest.

The instant writ petition was filed under Article 199 of the Constitution which allows a petitioner to move a high court for the enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights. The PTI counsels prayed before the court to issue an order for the production of Shireen Mazari.

The petition cited that the former human rights minister was ‘forcibly taken away by unidentified people from the street; and that Koshar Police Station had “no information whatsoever with regard to any FIR or criminal complaint” about her arrest.

Meanwhile, the court asked authorities under which rule they arrest Mazari who is still a Member of the National Assembly. Judge maintained that the court has already given orders that no lawmaker can be arrested without the permission of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Furthermore, the court also summoned the federal interior secretary, Islamabad IGP, and deputy commissioner on Imaan’s petition.

Several PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Zulfi Bukhari, Farrukh Habib, and others were also at the Islamabad High Court.

Punjab CM orders immediate release of PTI's ... 05:52 PM | 21 May, 2022

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has ordered the anti-corruption department to immediately release ...

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ordered the immediate release of a senior PTI leader. The newly appointed executive of the country's most populous region said that inquiry should be held against the personnel of the anti-corruption unit who had arrested her.

More From This Category
FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for China today on ...
06:46 PM | 21 May, 2022
KP announces summer vacations schedule for ...
06:24 PM | 21 May, 2022
Punjab CM orders immediate release of PTI's ...
05:52 PM | 21 May, 2022
Maryam Nawaz responds to Shireen Mazari's arrest, ...
05:30 PM | 21 May, 2022
Shireen Mazari’s arrest: PTI files plea with ...
05:03 PM | 21 May, 2022
Speaker Pervaiz Elahi summons emergency session ...
04:09 PM | 21 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aisha Khan and Major Uqbah Malik welcome a baby boy
07:09 PM | 21 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr