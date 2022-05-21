Court orders interior secretary to produce Shireen Mazari before midnight
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has ordered the interior secretary to produce detained PTI leader Shireen Mazari before midnight.
It came hours after the former human rights minister was 'manhandled' and arrested from outside her residence in the country’s federal capital.
Mazari's daughter, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir who is also a lawyer, alleged male police officers of ‘physically assaulting’ and ‘abducting’ her mother.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court reopened after working hours as Imaan Mazari filed a petition against her mother's arrest.
The instant writ petition was filed under Article 199 of the Constitution which allows a petitioner to move a high court for the enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights. The PTI counsels prayed before the court to issue an order for the production of Shireen Mazari.
PTI files petition at IHC against illegal arrest of Dr Shireen Mazari pic.twitter.com/6EogDReQyM— MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) May 21, 2022
The petition cited that the former human rights minister was ‘forcibly taken away by unidentified people from the street; and that Koshar Police Station had “no information whatsoever with regard to any FIR or criminal complaint” about her arrest.
Meanwhile, the court asked authorities under which rule they arrest Mazari who is still a Member of the National Assembly. Judge maintained that the court has already given orders that no lawmaker can be arrested without the permission of the Speaker of the National Assembly.
Furthermore, the court also summoned the federal interior secretary, Islamabad IGP, and deputy commissioner on Imaan’s petition.
Several PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Zulfi Bukhari, Farrukh Habib, and others were also at the Islamabad High Court.
Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ordered the immediate release of a senior PTI leader. The newly appointed executive of the country's most populous region said that inquiry should be held against the personnel of the anti-corruption unit who had arrested her.
