Imran Khan’s remarks about Maryam Nawaz widely condemned
MULTAN – Former prime minister Imran Khan came under fire for his remarks about PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at his public gathering in Multan on Friday.
Referring to Maryam, Khan said, "The way you passionately say my name in your speech, be careful, it may upset your husband."
These remarks by Khan landed him in trouble as they upset ordinary people and PML-N leaders alike.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation, especially women, should condemn Imran Khan’s remarks about Maryam.
Reacting to Khan’s statement, PML-N leader Syed Asif Kirmani said Khan called himself a true follower of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), but he should act upon his teachings as well.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Khan’s remarks about Maryam were a disrespect to every Pakistani woman. He said these remarks reflected the kind of training he had received and his own character. He said, “This is the loafer who has been misusing prime minister’s position for four years.” He said Khan destroyed the social values of the Pakistani society.
PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said no one could even think that a person deprived of social values could go to this extreme. He said Khan must remember that he was treading the wrong path.
PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said Khan’s wrong policy would cause his fall.
PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari advised Khan not to steep too low in politics. He said every woman deserved respect. He said he wished the chief justice should take notice of this. He said those who have women at their homes do not make such comments about women.
Imran Khan in a jalsa in Multan hit a new low with a sexist, unnecessary and extremely problematic taunt at Maryam Nawaz. Khan said, "The way you passionately take my name in your speech, be careful it may upset your husband."#imrankhan #MaryamNawaz #sexistremark #thecurrent pic.twitter.com/ulVUbKPH9G— The Current (@TheCurrentPK) May 20, 2022
جو اپنی بیٹی کو اپنانے کی جرات اور غیرت نہ دکھا سکا وہ دوسرے کی بیٹی کو کیا عزت دے گا؟— Chaudhry Shujat Hussain (@Ch_ShujatHusain) May 20, 2022
Imran Khan was always disappointing, now he is disgusting.— Dr. Kaiser Bengali (@kaiserbengali) May 20, 2022
مریم نواز شریف کے بارے میں عمران نیازی کی بازاری سوچ قابل مذمت ہے۔اخلاقیات،روایات اور سیاست کا جنازہ نکالنے کے بعد اب یہ خواتین پر رکیک حملے بھی کر رہا ہے۔تمام خواتین کو اس گھٹیا سوچ کے خلاف کھڑا ہونا چاہئے۔ایسی بدزبانی کو سیاسی کلچر کے طور پر بڑھانا نئی نسل کے لئے زہر قاتل ہے۔— Hamza Shahbaz Sharif (@HamzaSS) May 20, 2022
پیپلزپارٹی نے ملک کی تمام خواتین کو تحریک انصاف کے جلسوں کے بائیکاٹ کا مشورہ دے دیا— Pakistan Peoples Party - PPP (@PPP_Org) May 20, 2022
عمران خان کے مریم نواز سے متعلق الفاظ خواتین کی تذلیل کے مترادف ہیں، سلیم مانڈوی والا
عمران خان مریم نواز سے متعلق استعمال کئے گئے الفاظ پر خواتین سے معافی مانگیں، سلیم مانڈوی والا
