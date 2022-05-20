Imran Khan’s remarks about Maryam Nawaz widely condemned

MULTAN – Former prime minister Imran Khan came under fire for his remarks about PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at his public gathering in Multan on Friday.

Referring to Maryam, Khan said, "The way you passionately say my name in your speech, be careful, it may upset your husband."

These remarks by Khan landed him in trouble as they upset ordinary people and PML-N leaders alike.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation, especially women, should condemn Imran Khan’s remarks about Maryam.

Reacting to Khan’s statement, PML-N leader Syed Asif Kirmani said Khan called himself a true follower of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), but he should act upon his teachings as well.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Khan’s remarks about Maryam were a disrespect to every Pakistani woman. He said these remarks reflected the kind of training he had received and his own character. He said, “This is the loafer who has been misusing prime minister’s position for four years.” He said Khan destroyed the social values of the Pakistani society.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said no one could even think that a person deprived of social values could go to this extreme. He said Khan must remember that he was treading the wrong path.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said Khan’s wrong policy would cause his fall.

PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari advised Khan not to steep too low in politics. He said every woman deserved respect. He said he wished the chief justice should take notice of this. He said those who have women at their homes do not make such comments about women.

