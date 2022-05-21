Pakistan court awards 29-year jail term to man over rape, child pornography
ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital awarded 29 years of imprisonment to a man in a child pornography case.
The District and Sessions court imposed a total fine of Rs2.1 million on the convict named Muhammad Ishaq.
The convict was sentence to 14 years in jail for raping four children while he was handed 14 years imprisonment for his involvement in child pornography.
The court also awarded one-year imprisonment to Ishaq for making the immoral videos public.
Earlier this year, the Islamabad High Court directed federal authorities to increase the punishment for child pornography convicts to 20 years.
