PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza likely to be indicted in money laundering case today
LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reached the special court central to attend hearing of the money laundering case today (Saturday).
Top PML-N leader and family are facing money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts operated in the name of their businesses and employees, as per the Federal Investigators.
Strict security measures have been taken around the court as the father-son are likely to be indicted in the Rs16 billion money laundering today.
The court was scheduled to indict the both PML-N bigwigs on May 14 but the process was delayed after newly appointed prosecutor sought time for preparation and absence of Shehbaz Sharif, who was in the UK for the medical treatment at that time.
The special court had to indict the father-son duo and others in the Rs16 billion money laundering case in April but the absence of Shehbaz Sharif delayed it.
In the year 2020, Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Suleman was booked under Anti Money Laundering Act while more than dozen others have also been named in the case.
Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza get bail in money ... 07:14 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – A banking court has granted one-week protective bails to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son ...
