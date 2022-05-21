Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz orders immediate release of PTI's Shireen Mazari
05:52 PM | 21 May, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has ordered the anti-corruption department to immediately release opposition leader Shireen Mazari hours after the former human rights minister was detained and taken away by officials on Saturday.
