Another PIA flight steward goes missing in Canada

TORONTO – Another flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines has allegedly managed to slip away in Toronto, Canada.

Reports said the flight attendant reached Toronto on a flight from Lahore on Thursday and he was scheduled to return to Pakistan on Friday.

The missing official had not reached the hotel after the flight landed at the airport.

General Manager Flight Services Amir Bashir told media that the steward did not part of the crew that returned to Pakistan, adding that the vigilance department had launched an investigation into it.

Meanwhile, the matter was also brought to the notice of Canadian immigration authorities. Disciplinary action will also be taken against him by the national flag carrier’s administration.

This is not the first such incident as a number of PIA flight attendants have previously slipped away Canada for citizenship.