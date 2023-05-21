Search

Pakistan

Who is Khadija Shah? 'Mastermind' of Jinnah House attack ‘ready to surrender’ in viral audio

Web Desk 03:42 PM | 21 May, 2023
Who is Khadija Shah? 'Mastermind' of Jinnah House attack ‘ready to surrender’ in viral audio
Source: social media

LAHORE – Khadijah Shah, a staunch supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has landed in hot waters as the Punjab government continues to tighten the noose against May 9 attackers who stormed civil and military installations following the arrest of (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

After days in hiding, Khadijah Shah has now come forward as cops raided her house and detained her husband as the probe continues on the stern directives of country's top civil-military officials.

On the other hand, police authorities claimed that Khadija Shah is the main culprit behind the attack on Jinnah House. When the police arrived, Khadija Shah escaped through the back door, which was also captured by CCTV, said the police.

After apparently dodging police raid, Shah shared her version in an audio note which is doing rounds on the social media. The social activist, and founder of a known fashion brand, said that she is ready to surrender but narrated her side of story in the recent days. She said the cops illegally stormed her residence and held his aging father, husband and even brother.

"The policemen even roughed up my husband in front of my children," the PTI activist said, adding that she finally decided not to let her family bear the brunt of what she has done.

Called the situation alarming, Shah, who holds dual nationality, said she’s trying to have a word with the embassy to sort out things as the crackdown intensified.

She clarified that she is not part of PTI officially, but remained vocal about the cause independently. Recalling May 9 events, the socialite said she flocked to Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to be part of a PTI protest against the arrest of the former premier.

Shah mentioned meeting PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas at the Lahore’s famous roundabout where the party officials decided to move towards the corps commander's house to record their protest. The crowd continued to gain pace when we entered the Lahore cantonment, she added.  

"Emotions were running high, and I told people not to damage the assets as it opposed the cause under which we gathered here to record the protest, but the crowd was quite big, with less organisers to manage them," she clarified.

As audio clip progressed, she said that she never entered the Jinnah House but mentioned documenting everything. She was active on Twitter and other social media websites where she admitted to post the videos and photos of the incident, which she thinks her right under the freedom of speech.

She disseminated her version as she wanted everybody to know her point of view before the law enforcers arrest her.

Earlier, it was reported that a man named Umar Sheikh provided shelter to Khadija Shah, as police continued surveillance of people involved in May 9 attacks.

Who is Khadija Shah?

Khadija Shah, a fashion designer by profession, is the granddaughter of late Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Asif Nawaz Janjua. She is the daughter of former Finance advisor Dr Salman Shah.

She is the Creative Director and founder of Elan, a leading luxury brand in Pakistan. Shah also owns a brand -- Zaha -- that focuses to provide unique, unparalleled, and affordable fashion to women.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 21, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550

