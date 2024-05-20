PM Shehbaz prays for recovery of ailing King Salman

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended prayers for the recovery of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, who is undergoing treatment for lung inflammation.
According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the treatment involves a course of antibiotics at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. King Salman underwent medical tests at the royal clinics at the palace earlier on Sunday after experiencing a high temperature and joint pain.
“I have learned with grave concern about the health of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz. His Majesty is not only a sincere friend of Pakistan but, as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, a leader and guide for the entire Muslim ummah,” Sharif said on X. “The people of Pakistan join me in praying to the Almighty for His Majesty’s complete recovery and swift return to full health.”
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share strong trade, defense, and cultural ties. The Kingdom is home to a large number of Pakistani expatriates and serves as the top source of remittances to Pakistan.
Saudi Arabia has frequently supported Pakistan financially, providing oil on deferred payment and offering direct financial assistance to help stabilize its economy and bolster its foreign exchange reserves.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
