PM Shehbaz prays for recovery of ailing King Salman

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended prayers for the recovery of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, who is undergoing treatment for lung inflammation.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the treatment involves a course of antibiotics at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. King Salman underwent medical tests at the royal clinics at the palace earlier on Sunday after experiencing a high temperature and joint pain.

“I have learned with grave concern about the health of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz. His Majesty is not only a sincere friend of Pakistan but, as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, a leader and guide for the entire Muslim ummah,” Sharif said on X. “The people of Pakistan join me in praying to the Almighty for His Majesty’s complete recovery and swift return to full health.”

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share strong trade, defense, and cultural ties. The Kingdom is home to a large number of Pakistani expatriates and serves as the top source of remittances to Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia has frequently supported Pakistan financially, providing oil on deferred payment and offering direct financial assistance to help stabilize its economy and bolster its foreign exchange reserves.