PM Shehbaz visits Iranian embassy to offer condolences over President Raisi's death

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Iranian embassy in Islamabad to extend condolences over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in a helicopter crash, according to a statement from the Iranian embassy.

Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that Raisi, the country’s foreign minister, and other officials were found dead at the crash site after an hours-long search through a foggy, mountainous region in northwestern Iran. The crash occurred while Raisi, 63, was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. Initial reports from state TV placed the crash near Jolfa, a city on the border with Azerbaijan, approximately 600 kilometers northwest of Tehran. Later reports suggested the incident occurred near the village of Uzi, though details remained unclear.

Raisi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of East Azerbaijan province, and other officials and bodyguards. While some referred to the incident as a “hard landing,” others described it as a “crash” or “incident.”

“H.E. Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif, Honourable Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with a delegation of high-ranking Pakistani officials, attended the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to express sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Iran following the martyrdom of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, FM Hussain Amirabdollahian, and their companions,” the Iranian embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, Sharif posted on X expressing his “deepest condolences” and sympathies to the people of Iran, hoping they would recover from the tragedy with courage. He announced that Pakistan would observe a day of mourning, with flags flying at half-mast to honor President Raisi and his companions and to show solidarity with Iran.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed “profound shock and sorrow” over Raisi’s death, stating, “Today, Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend. Just last month, we had the honor of hosting him in Pakistan. During our discussions, I found him very keen on strengthening our bilateral relationship.”

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Zardari’s son and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman, also expressed his heartfelt condolences, stating, “Every Pakistani is deeply grieved over the saddest incident and stands in solidarity with their Iranian brethren.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said he was “truly aggrieved” at Raisi’s passing, adding, “Today, the Ummah has lost a great statesman. Pakistan has lost a true friend.”

Pakistan’s foreign office issued a statement expressing shock at Raisi’s demise, saying, “President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were esteemed leaders and statesmen whose contributions to their country and reinforcing Pakistan-Iran relations and regional cooperation will always be remembered.”