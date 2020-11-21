Funeral prayers for Khadim Rizvi to be offered today at Minar-e-Pakistan
LAHORE – The funeral prayers for TLP chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi will be offered at 10 am at the Greater Iqbal Park today(Saturday).

According to the details, the body will be brought to the Azadi flyover in an ambulance while the people will gather at the ground for funeral prayers.

All arrangements have been finalized as the large crowd from across the country is expected to attend the funeral of TLP chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The police have deputed around 50 reserves, 26 Station House officers, 13 DSPs along with numbers of police personnel deployed. Media will be allowed to cover the funeral prayers and a committee has been constituted to facilitate them.

As per the sources, Rizvi will be buried at Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque near Yateem Khana Chowk.

The TLP chief had breathed his last on Thursday night. He was unwell since the last few days, confirmed family sources and had complained about the fever as he led a protest at the Faizabad Interchange a few days ago.

