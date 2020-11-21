First VELO Sound Station receives mixed reaction in Pakistan

06:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Nailing the pop vibe culture, Velo Sound Station was launched in Pakistan following Coke Studio’s suit. Surrounding a very controversial aura, VELO is a brand originated from Britain American Tobacco offering free nicotine pouches, Music is the route to reach maximum audiences and promote young talent. 

Featuring young talent, a live musical show was released and the first episode was dropped on 20th November on the official YouTube channel. Channeling a live coke studio vibe, VELO sound station offers unveiling of pop music through young talent and establishment pop lords simultaneously.

Joining the musical journey included the most sought out Asian singer Atif Aslam, Sammi meri Waar famed singer Uzair Jaswalwith Abdullah Qureshi, Sajjad Ali, Shamoon Ismail and Uzair Jaswal.

Twitter and social media have been blazing with mixed reaction since the first episode has been dropped: 

Some thoroughly enjoyed VELO and sang praises:

Others were quite disappointed in leading singers like Atif Aslam participating in an initiative revolving around addictive products :

Uzair Jaswal’s fans grooving to his tunes:

Despite an underwhelming response, the Pakistani audience still looks forward to a power-packed vocal sound in upcoming episodes with awaited breath.

