First VELO Sound Station receives mixed reaction in Pakistan

Nailing the pop vibe culture, Velo Sound Station was launched in Pakistan following Coke Studio’s suit. Surrounding a very controversial aura, VELO is a brand originated from Britain American Tobacco offering free nicotine pouches, Music is the route to reach maximum audiences and promote young talent.

Featuring young talent, a live musical show was released and the first episode was dropped on 20th November on the official YouTube channel. Channeling a live coke studio vibe, VELO sound station offers unveiling of pop music through young talent and establishment pop lords simultaneously.

Joining the musical journey included the most sought out Asian singer Atif Aslam, Sammi meri Waar famed singer Uzair Jaswalwith Abdullah Qureshi, Sajjad Ali, Shamoon Ismail and Uzair Jaswal.

Twitter and social media have been blazing with mixed reaction since the first episode has been dropped:

Some thoroughly enjoyed VELO and sang praises:

#Umairjaswal rocks once again with maine tumhari gagar sey..

maza agaya yar! The music is soo awesome! #VeloSoundStation — lost in an abyss (@AlizaMoiz) November 21, 2020

What a track listen it 10 times❤purely a masterpiece & best Remake so for!!❤❤

Atif you made my quarantine love you!!! ❤❤❤#VeloSoundStation #AtifAslam #SOUNDTRACKS pic.twitter.com/NzgXoi5xJO — Nimra Ali (@Nimra_Ali_) November 21, 2020

Others were quite disappointed in leading singers like Atif Aslam participating in an initiative revolving around addictive products :

#VeloSoundStation teaser visuals were slick but the 1st episode was underwhelming at best. Mediocre music, bad lip syncing, meh camera work and overall lack of originality and emulating feels. Expected better from Strings. — Madiha Saeed (@MadihaSSheikh) November 21, 2020

Expectations were low for a huge dollop of neon induced synthwave-esque messy crap & #VeloSoundStation doesn’t disappoint. Jaswal, as always has enormous difficulty staying in tune & those dance moves are equally reprehensible. For God's sake, Alamgir just had a kidney operation, — مخبوط الحواس (@DhaniyaHead) November 21, 2020

Did anyone notices that @itsaadee is unfortunately endorsing a brand which is promoting nicotine pouches and addictive stuff in youth?



Why are you doing that @itsadee 😥? You are an amazing singer you should not have done that#AtifAslam #VeloSoundStation #Trump #ReadyForWar — Hafsa Akbar (@iHafsaTweets) November 21, 2020

Why do we in Pakistan have to be so extra!?

Firstly if you can’t dance - please dont. Just stand and pretend to sing the song.

Secondly- This is triggering my migraine! #VeloSoundStation #KadiTeHans — Couch Rantings (@CouchRants) November 21, 2020

Uzair Jaswal’s fans grooving to his tunes:

Umair jaswal thanks for the Gem🔥

Thats how a Pop peformance should be. Gagar on repeat🎶🎶#VeloSoundStation — Abdul Salam جونیجو 🇵🇰🏏 (@junejohere) November 21, 2020

Despite an underwhelming response, the Pakistani audience still looks forward to a power-packed vocal sound in upcoming episodes with awaited breath.