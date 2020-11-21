Velo Sound Station fails to impress music lovers

Velo Sound Station - a digital music platform launched by Velo Pakistan is all set to celebrate the pop music genre, but is that enough for the audience?

Produced by String's lead vocalist Bilal Maqsood, Velo Sound Station has gained 17k subscribers on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote: “This is what I’ve been working on for the last 11 months.”

The first episode was released on November 20 and featured performances by Atif Aslam, Umair Jaswal and Natasha Noorani.

Composed by Ahsan Pervaiz, Aslam crooned 'Kadi Te Hans' in his soulful voice. Jaswal presented his own take on legendary singer Alamgir's 'Maine Tumhari Gagar Se' and Noorani sang an original track, titled 'Baby Baby.'

Channeling the 'Coke Studio' vibe, an episode will be released each week that will include performances by Sajjad Ali ,Aima Baig, Uzair Jaswal, Meesha Shafi, Abdullah Qureshi, Sarah Haider, Shamoon Ismail, Nighat Chaudhry and various other brands.

Despite featuring the industry's most incredible singers, this new music platform has been received with a lot of negative sentiment across all social platforms. It's safe to say that most people didn't really enjoy the first episode and probably don't look forward to viewing the upcoming instalments.

Here's what people have to say:

VELO Sound station (so far) is Strings taking revenge on Coke Studio by throwing absolute trash over the latter.

Ordinary stuff! — Hammad A. Mateen (@hammadmateen) November 21, 2020

I really like Umair Jaswaal’s voice and am all for music fusions but there’s something (everything?) really off about Gaagar. Is it the nauseating disco lights? The needless dance moves? Poor lip sync? Music? What? #VeloSoundStation — Sabahat Naseem (@SabahatNaseem) November 20, 2020

Cheap... One word for #VeloSoundStation — Dr Ayesha (@Dr_AyeshaNavid) November 20, 2020

#VELOSoundStation is exactly what one could have anticipated:

money spent. classic ruined.

atrocious. — breen (@breenrana) November 20, 2020

Through This #VeloSoundStation They Are Promoting Nicotine in our Young Generation,

I Don't Know What Kind of Standard of Our Music Stars Have?

Is They Don't Know About This?#WTH — Ijlal | اجلال (@IjlalQureshi_) November 21, 2020

Do You guys all know what Velo is ?



I am just disappointed by these celebraties supporting, edorsing and advertising a brand which promotes the use of nicotine and addictive stuff in youth.



We all in Pakistan are crazy for Music and Velo is exploiting it#KadiTeHansByAtifAslam — Hafsa Akbar (@iHafsaTweets) November 20, 2020