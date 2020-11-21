Velo Sound Station fails to impress music lovers

11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Velo Sound Station fails to impress music lovers
Share

Velo Sound Station - a digital music platform launched by Velo Pakistan is all set to celebrate the pop music genre, but is that enough for the audience? 

Produced by String's lead vocalist Bilal Maqsood, Velo Sound Station has gained 17k subscribers on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote: “This is what I’ve been working on for the last 11 months.”

The first episode was released on November 20 and featured performances by Atif Aslam, Umair Jaswal and Natasha Noorani.

Composed by Ahsan Pervaiz, Aslam crooned 'Kadi Te Hans' in his soulful voice. Jaswal presented his own take on legendary singer Alamgir's 'Maine Tumhari Gagar Se' and Noorani sang an original track, titled 'Baby Baby.' 

Channeling the 'Coke Studio' vibe, an episode will be released each week that will include performances by Sajjad Ali ,Aima Baig, Uzair Jaswal, Meesha Shafi, Abdullah Qureshi, Sarah Haider, Shamoon Ismail, Nighat Chaudhry and various other brands.

Despite featuring the industry's most incredible singers, this new music platform has been received with a lot of negative sentiment across all social platforms. It's safe to say that most people didn't really enjoy the first episode and probably don't look forward to viewing the upcoming instalments.

Here's what people have to say:

More From This Category
Velo Sound Station fails to impress music lovers
11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Indian comedian Bharti Sing, husband arrested for ...
08:46 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette ...
06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir Bhutto’s ...
03:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
The Crown’s new series being criticized as ...
12:13 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Bobby Brown Jr. – son of Bobby Brown dies at 28
12:11 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Velo Sound Station fails to impress music lovers
11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr