Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot

06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot
Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot
Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot
Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot
Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot
Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot
Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot
Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot
Share

2020 has been a roller-coaster ride so far, but it seems one newly wed couple is having a time of their lives  

The couple is seen sharing a cigarette during their photoshoot and the photographer capturing moment called it a beautiful bond between 2 souls. 

There is heavy debate on the morality of the video as the couple trends on social media but one thing is for sure it has left almost all viewers amazed. 

While its the bride and groom's personal choice, it hasn't stopped people from pitching in their opinions, what is your take on the situation do let us know in the comments.

More From This Category
First VELO Sound Station receives mixed reaction ...
06:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette ...
06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir Bhutto’s ...
03:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
The Crown’s new series being criticized as ...
12:13 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Bobby Brown Jr. – son of Bobby Brown dies at 28
12:11 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Nick Jonas is returning to ‘The Voice’ as ...
12:09 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First VELO Sound Station receives mixed reaction in Pakistan
06:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr