Govt bars pharmaceutical companies from giving gifts, sponsoring foreign tours for doctors
ISLAMABAD – Pharmaceutical companies have been barred from giving any gift, cash or offer hospitality to doctors as the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued a new code of conduct.
As the incumbent authorities are making uniform marketing practices code, the drug regulatory authority has notified the new code of Conduct for Pharmaceutical Companies and general physicians which stated that the pharma firms will not bear the travel expenses of the family and other members of doctors.
The notification further stated that medical professionals will not be given the costs of foreign travel without getting issued a No objection certificate from their respective institution.
Unnecessary payments should not be paid to doctors for educational and scientific conferences while the given amount will be calculated, it further said while restricting the pharmaceutical companies from sponsoring recreational tours and expensive residency.
Furthermore, Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan also prohibited providing the physicians with expensive gifts and amusement activities and directed them to discontinue all recreational activities for doctors’ families.
Officials also directed the pharmaceutical companies to appoint senior officers for the implications of new rules. The authority also directed the pharma giants to provide details of expenditure on doctors and medical organizations.
