FIFA World Cup 2022 begins with a grand ceremony in Qatar

DOHA – The FIFA World Cup 2022 began with a colourful ceremony in Al Khor city of Qatar on Sunday.

FIFA World Cup matches will be played in eight cities of Qatar. As many as 32 teams, including host Qatar, have qualified for the tournament. This is the first time football’s biggest event is taking place in the Middle East.

Sixty-four matches will be played in the World Cup and the final match will be played on December 18.

Qatar has spent more than $229 billion on the infrastructure for the World Cup event.

There was a tight security around the stadium as fans continue to arrive for the opening ceremony.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on behalf the government and people of Pakistan, extended best wishes to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and brotherly people of the country for hosting the football World Cup.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said the world would experience the best of Qatar's history, culture and hospitality.

Celebrities like Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS, performed on the occasion.