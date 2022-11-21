PM Office receives summary for new army chief’s appointment: reports
01:15 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
PM Office receives summary for new army chief’s appointment: reports
ISLAMABAD – The Prime Minister's office on Monday received the defense ministry’s summary regarding the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJSC).

The development comes as the process to appoint the next head of the military has formally started and the incumbent top generals are all set to retire.

Reports quoting well-informed sources said Pakistan Army and the federal government have reached an agreement on the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJSC). The two positions fall vacant by November 29.

It was reported that the much-anticpiated summary has the names of five senior generals and it has been decided that the appointment will be made before November 27.

As per the rules of business, names of generals are sent to the premier. PM will then promote two Lt. generals to the rank of generals, and he will send a recommendation to President.

After the president's nod, the notification of the appointment of the new army chief and the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee will be issued.

More to follow...

