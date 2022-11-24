Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
Web Desk
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
Source: social media
Share

General Syed Asim Munir was promoted to the rank of a four-star general and notified as Pakistan's next army chief on November 24, 2022. He was picked for the coveted post for being the senior most officer in the Pakistan Army after outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Gen Munir, who was serving as Quartermaster General in the Pakistan Army at the time of his promotion, entered the service via the Officers Training School (OTS) programme in Mangla and was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

Gen Munir commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under Gen Bajwa, who was then Commander X Corps. He was appointed DG of the Military Intelligence in early 2017 and then ISI Director General in October 2018.

Eight months later, Gen Munir was posted Gujranwala Corps Commander. He was moved to the GHQ as Quartermaster General two years later.

Gen Munir is the recipient of the Sword of Honour from the 17th course of the Officers Training School in Mangla. Also, he is the recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz award.

Despite his retirement due on November 27, Gen Munir was one of the top contenders for the coveted post of Pakistan's next chief of army staff (COAS) that would fall vacant on Gen Bajwa's retirement on November 29, 2022.

On November 24, 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif picked him as the next army chief and President Arif Alvi approved the summary for his appointment the same day. His retirement was frozen until his appointment as the new army chief of the country.

Gen Munir is the first army chief in the history of Pakistan who is a 'Hafiz-e-Quran'. He belongs to a well-known religious family of Rawalpindi. He memorised the Holy Quran at a seminary, Darul Tajweedul Quran, located near DAV College Road in the garrison city. He's a student of the late Islamic preacher Hafiz Khalil Ahmed.

Gen Munir's father served as a principal of a Tariqabad school in Rawalpindi Cantonment and he too was a 'Hafiz-e-Quran'.

Profile: Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza 12:49 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been shortlisted as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee ...

More From This Category
Imran Khan reveals details of his chopper's ...
10:45 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Lieutenants General Azhar Abbas, Faiz Hameed ...
11:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Where did Gen Asim Munir memorise the Holy Quran?
09:10 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad notified as ...
08:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Gen Nadeem Raza bids farewell to Joint Staff ...
07:21 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Two FBR officers suspended over leak of Gen ...
06:12 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humaima Malick pays special tribute to Anjuman Shaheen at LUX Style Awards (VIDEO)
10:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr