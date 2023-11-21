Peshawar police station establish first-ever 'trans desk'

PESHAWAR – Police in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have taken a historic decision to establish a special desk for transgender people at all of their stations to address the concerns of the marginalised community.

The first-ever "trans desk" has been established at the Gulbahar police station in Peshawar.

Three individuals have been assigned by Peshawar police from the transgender association; if confirmed, these people would be put in charge of the newly established desk.

The decision was made in response to the transgender community's request for a separate desk in the province, said Kashif Aftab Abbasi, SSP Operations Peshawar, while speaking to a local media outlet.

He went on to say that those selected will be assigned to the desk in three days following their nomination by the association.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Community's president, Arzu, welcomed the creation of the special desk but stressed the necessity of ongoing efforts to guarantee the community's long-term well-being.

Arzu emphasised that since 2013, the province has seen the deaths of over 100 community members, and the number of violent crimes against transgender people has continued to rise.