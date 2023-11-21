Peshawar police station establish first-ever 'trans desk'

PESHAWAR – Police in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have taken a historic decision to establish a special desk for transgender people at all of their stations to address the concerns of the marginalised community.
The first-ever "trans desk" has been established at the Gulbahar police station in Peshawar.
Three individuals have been assigned by Peshawar police from the transgender association; if confirmed, these people would be put in charge of the newly established desk.
The decision was made in response to the transgender community's request for a separate desk in the province, said Kashif Aftab Abbasi, SSP Operations Peshawar, while speaking to a local media outlet.
He went on to say that those selected will be assigned to the desk in three days following their nomination by the association.
The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Transgender Community's president, Arzu, welcomed the creation of the special desk but stressed the necessity of ongoing efforts to guarantee the community's long-term well-being.
Arzu emphasised that since 2013, the province has seen the deaths of over 100 community members, and the number of violent crimes against transgender people has continued to rise.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds.
On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.1
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.82
|37.17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930.96
|939.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.93
|173.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.47
|753.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.03
|326.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.
After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.
In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
