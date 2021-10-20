PDM revives anti-government movement with protest in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI — The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will send the incumbent set up packing, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday as the anti-government alliance revived its protest movement with its first demonstration in Rawalpindi.

On Wednesday, the PDM staged a protest in Rawalpindi, which was the first stop in its countywide campaign to oust the government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing participants in the protest, the PML-N spokesperson said, "People are exasperated due to inflation and unemployment and they have no hope from this government."

Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem Ahmed, PDM's local leadership and women partook in the protest. Due to the protest, which took place near Liaquat Bagh, the flow of traffic was disrupted on Murree Road.

The PML-N spokesperson said people were "forced to commit suicide" under the incumbent regime, as she sought the nation's support to make the Opposition's countrywide protests successful.

"The people talking about Riasat-e-Madina will have to go home," she said.

The PML-N spokesperson said the PDM would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan to become a "political martyr" and that people were well aware of the political developments taking place in the country.

"Imran Khan has to put Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif behind the bars to run his government," she added.

In a related development, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said he was happy to know that the Opposition alliance had decided to kick off their anti-government campaign from his home city.

The interior minister said the government would not allow the Opposition to take the law into its hands, as he assured the nation that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally dealing with the issue of inflation.

"If Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with someone, then it is a positive development," he added.