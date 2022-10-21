ECP's disqualification verdict: Imran Khan to share key message with nation tonight

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will issue a message for the nation tonight as he has been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhan reference.

It was revealed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter, stating that Khan’s message will be released to the media at 8:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s top electoral authority disqualified former prime minister for five years in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

عمران خان آج رات قوم کے نام پیغام دیں گے ان کا پیغا 830 منٹ پر میڈیا کو جاری کیا جائیگا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 21, 2022

Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan disqualified in ... 02:00 PM | 21 Oct, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top electoral authority, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has disqualified ...

Imran Khan “has made false statement (sic) and incorrect declaration before the Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21,” the ruling said.

It also states that the PTI chairman had committed “offence of corrupt practices”.

Hence, he has been disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with sections 137 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, it added.

PTI chief, who has been disqualified from holding public office, will no longer be able to retain any of his seats including the one he currently retains.

ECP, in its verdict, also mentioned that criminal proceedings will be initiated against PTI chief for misdeclaration.

PTI has announced to challenge the verdict in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).