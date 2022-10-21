ECP to decide Imran Khan’s fate in Toshakhana case today

ISLAMABAD – All eyes are on Pakistan’s top electoral authority that is set to announce its verdict in the Toshakhana case against ousted prime minister Imran Khan at 2 pm today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan earlier reserved its verdict last month in a reference seeking disqualification of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief for not declaring gifts he got from the state gift repository.

The electoral watchdog, in this regard, has directed all the relevant parties to appear before it at its secretariat in the federal capital.

As the Sharif-led ruling alliance predicted the disqualification of a defiant politician, ECP approached the district administration for fool-proof security at the time of the decision, as PTI activists might storm the office.

The development comes on a reference filed by PDM, a coalition of political parties, seeking the disqualification of Imran Khan.

PML-N lawmakers Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha had argued that the PTI chief is no more Sadiq and Amin as he failed to declare the gifts received from Toshakhana.

In the previous hearing, Khan’s legal counsel Barrister Ali Zafar told ECP that his client had sold at least four presents he had received during 2018-19.

When a member of the top election body inquired about the source of income used to buy the gifts from Toshakhana, the lawyer avoided sharing the details but revealed that the former premier received gifts worth Rs1.7 million during 2019-20.

He said that the details of the gifts received by Imran Khan as premier till 2021 have been provided in the written reply. Barrister Zafar said that the income generated by selling the gifts has been declared his client’s income tax returns. He said that tax was paid on an income of Rs58 million.

Earlier in 2021, the Toshakhana case surfaced after an independent and autonomous enforcement body, accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by former PM Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.

FIA launches inquiry against Imran Khan in ... 11:13 PM | 12 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Federal investigators have launched an inquiry into the allegations against former prime minister ...

Cabinet Division however challenged the PIC order, claiming that it was illegal. The ousted government had taken the position that the disclosure of any information related to Toshakhana will disrupt Pakistan's relations with friendly nations.