England face South Africa in World Cup 2023 match today

Beleaguered England will eye comeback as they take on South Africa in 20th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Buttler-led squad faced two losses in three games in the leading cricket event.

Three Lions and Proteas teams faced each other in seven games so far, where England bagged 4 and South Africa got 3 wins.

Earlier in the event, England faced a disastrous defeat against Afghanistan while Bavuma led African side was beaten by The Dutch by 38 runs.

The action will continue in Mumbai on Saturday where mercury is likely to be 34°C. Meanwhile, Wankhede Stadium will help batters but fast bowlers can also easily target the hitters.

England vs South Africa squads

England: DJ Malan, HC Brook, JE Root, MM Ali, LS Livingstone, Chris Woakes, JM Bairstow, Jos Buttler (c), AU Rashid, Mark Wood, RJW Topley

South w: HE van der Dussen, T Bavuma (c), DA Miller, AK Markram, M Jansen, Q de Kock (wk), H Klaasen, L Ngidi, T Shamsi, K Rabada, KA Maharaj