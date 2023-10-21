  

Search

PakistanTop News

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif flying home today after four years of exile to lead PML-N election campaign

Sharif to address big rally in Lahore as he prepares for political comeback

Web Desk
09:24 AM | 21 Oct, 2023
Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif flying home today after four years of exile to lead PML-N election campaign

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani prime minister and chief of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Mian Nawaz Sharif is finally returning home after spending four years in the UK. Sharif was convicted and sentenced to prison but he departed to the British capital to seek medical aid.

The septuagenarian politician, a cardiac patient, will travel in a private jet from Dubai Airport at 8:45am and is slated to land in Islamabad in the afternoon. The seasoned politician is expected to stay at the federal capital airport for an hour where he will hold legal consultations, and will head to the provincial capital Lahore where the 73-year-old is expected to be welcomed by a sea of party workers.

October 21 is a big day in Pakistani politics as it marks the return of a leader who is touted to be the upcoming prime minister of the country of over 240 million which is facing the worst economic crisis in recent times. Sharif is being called 'Messiah' who will steer the South Asian country from crisis.

Last in his homeland, the PML-N supremo was serving time for corruption but he left the country on health grounds in November 2019. The politics in the country is almost 180 as the PTI chief, who replaced Nawaz, is now in jail.

For quite some time, Mr Sharif has been preparing for his return, especially after the ouster of Imran Khan in the vote of no confidence.

His party took over governing the crisis-marred nation, with younger brother Shehbaz Sharif as premier. The PDM government however saw a plethora of challenges and now it's time for Nawaz to deal with the ongoing problems.

He was declared absconder in court cases but he secured protective bail until October 24.

This is not the first time, a PML-N top leader returned from exile. In 2007, Sharif, and late PPP leader Benazir Bhutto struck a deal to return homeland.

During his stay in Britain, he remained vocal against former Army Chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Faiz Hameed for orchestrating his ouster. He even called out judged openly, who convicted him in graft cases.

Nawaz says he is not returning for revenge

Nawaz Sharif thanked Pakistanis and his party workers, who are planning a huge rally in Lahore. Speaking with local media, the seasoned politician expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his time in UK.

He termed his homecoming as a mission to steer Pakistan out of economic and political challenges. Calling the upcoming election crucial, he said it will determine the country’s future.

Sharif announced to present his plan at Minar-e-Pakistan. He mentioned that he does not seek revenge and instead focuses on the larger good.

After Honda 125, PML-N offering ‘Jannat Ka Ticket’ for welcoming Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:05 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Islamabad Weather update today

09:08 AM | 20 Oct, 2023

UAE Dirhams to Pakistani Rupees rate today - 20 October 2023

09:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Four soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in North, South ...

02:12 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Karachi Weather Update today

01:03 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

All set for Nawaz Sharif's 'zero risk' return as court bars ...

10:49 AM | 19 Oct, 2023

Nawaz Sharif’s warrants suspended in Toshakhana case

Advertisement

Latest

09:24 AM | 21 Oct, 2023

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif flying home today after four years of exile to lead PML-N election campaign

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee sees marginal decline against the US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies; check latest rates here

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee kept appreciating against the US dollar in the interbank, the local unit however saw marginal losses in the open market.

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the US Dollar lost 80 paisa and was hovering at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.

Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham moves up by 0.75 against the Pakistani rupee and the AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal is being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.15 283.15
Euro EUR 295.1 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.6 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.75 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.47 743.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.03 39.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 893.55 902.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.29 58.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan see increase today amid surge in international market

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan move up following a sharp surge in the international market rates of bullion.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of gold saw an increase of Rs2,200 and the price per tola clocked at Rs208,500.

Meanwhile, the price per 10 grams soared by Rs1,886 to Rs178,755. The single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs195,890, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs186,988 and 18k gold rate is Rs160,275.00 for a single tola.

In the international market, gold prices climbed to $1999 per ounce after an increase of $27.

Yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid uncertainty, and the masses prefer to buy it in such times as a safe investment.

Earlier in October, the price of gold decreased sharply in the domestic market following stern action but it bounced back.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Karachi PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Islamabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Peshawar PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Quetta PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Sialkot PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Attock PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Gujranwala PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Jehlum PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Multan PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Bahawalpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Gujrat PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Nawabshah PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Chakwal PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Hyderabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Nowshehra PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Sargodha PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Faisalabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382
Mirpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,382

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: