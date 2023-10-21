Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif flying home today after four years of exile to lead PML-N election campaign

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani prime minister and chief of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Mian Nawaz Sharif is finally returning home after spending four years in the UK. Sharif was convicted and sentenced to prison but he departed to the British capital to seek medical aid.

The septuagenarian politician, a cardiac patient, will travel in a private jet from Dubai Airport at 8:45am and is slated to land in Islamabad in the afternoon. The seasoned politician is expected to stay at the federal capital airport for an hour where he will hold legal consultations, and will head to the provincial capital Lahore where the 73-year-old is expected to be welcomed by a sea of party workers.

October 21 is a big day in Pakistani politics as it marks the return of a leader who is touted to be the upcoming prime minister of the country of over 240 million which is facing the worst economic crisis in recent times. Sharif is being called 'Messiah' who will steer the South Asian country from crisis.

Last in his homeland, the PML-N supremo was serving time for corruption but he left the country on health grounds in November 2019. The politics in the country is almost 180 as the PTI chief, who replaced Nawaz, is now in jail.

For quite some time, Mr Sharif has been preparing for his return, especially after the ouster of Imran Khan in the vote of no confidence.

His party took over governing the crisis-marred nation, with younger brother Shehbaz Sharif as premier. The PDM government however saw a plethora of challenges and now it's time for Nawaz to deal with the ongoing problems.

He was declared absconder in court cases but he secured protective bail until October 24.

This is not the first time, a PML-N top leader returned from exile. In 2007, Sharif, and late PPP leader Benazir Bhutto struck a deal to return homeland.

During his stay in Britain, he remained vocal against former Army Chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Faiz Hameed for orchestrating his ouster. He even called out judged openly, who convicted him in graft cases.

Nawaz says he is not returning for revenge

Nawaz Sharif thanked Pakistanis and his party workers, who are planning a huge rally in Lahore. Speaking with local media, the seasoned politician expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his time in UK.

He termed his homecoming as a mission to steer Pakistan out of economic and political challenges. Calling the upcoming election crucial, he said it will determine the country’s future.

Sharif announced to present his plan at Minar-e-Pakistan. He mentioned that he does not seek revenge and instead focuses on the larger good.