Momin Saqib disgruntled over Indian officer forbidding fans from chanting “Pakistan Zindabad”

Pakistani actor, host, and social media influencer, Momin Saqib, expressed his distress over an Indian police officer forbidding a Pakistani fan to chant, “Pakistan Zindabad” during the highly anticipated Pakistan Vs. Australia cricket match.

Ever since the World Cup 2023 began, hosted by India, Pakistani locals and stars have been facing difficulty over obtaining visa to the country across border to watch the match and cheer for their national team. While their dream couldn't come true, Pakistani cricket fanatics have taken to social media to support the green shirts.

Since fans can only show support virtually, many of them, including Saqib have been sharing posts related to cricket on their social media handles. This particular incident embedded in bias and prejudice also reached Saqib who then commented that such behaviour isn't very sportsmanship — especially for a country hosting the event.

“It's shocking and upsetting to see that people are being stopped from cheering "Pakistan Zindabad" at the game,” Saqib shared on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This totally goes against what the sport is about!” the star complained.

It's shocking and upsetting to see that people are being stopped from cheering "Pakistan Zindabad" at the game.



This totally goes against what the sport is about!#CWC23 #PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/iVnyFlNB09 — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) October 20, 2023

In another X post, Saqib shared, “This officer does not represent all Indians. However, whatever his justification was to stop this fan, it’s still not right. This is not in the book! Security is meant to enable fans to enjoy the games.”

“This is just a moment for us to realise that cricket is a medium to bring people together, and every fan has the right to support their team in an international tournament,” the public figure emphasized.

Tagging ICC and BCCI, Saqid added that the authorities “must look into this, so everybody can enjoy World Cup games and it’s safe space for everyone.”

The match in discussion between the green shirts and Aussies resulted in the win of the latter.