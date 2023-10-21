Nawaz Sharif reaches Minar-e-Pakistan for PML-N’s power show  

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Minar-e-Pakistan where thousands of party workers have gathered for a power show ahead of elections.
The former three-time prime minister landed at Lahore airport after brief stay in Islamabad. He returned to Pakistan after ending his self-imposed exile in London.
He boarded a helicopter to reach the venue as he is accompanied by former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former law minister Azam Nazir Tarar and others.
Thousands of PML-N workers flocked to Lahore to welcome their leader, who will first land in Islamabad and will then move to the provincial capital.
چیف آرگنائزر مسلم لیگ ن مریم نوازشریف کی جلسہ گاہ آمد#خوش_آمدید_نوازشریف pic.twitter.com/KjfojyWdYt— Zeeshan Malik (@ZeshanMalick) October 21, 2023
Huge caravans of party workers are moving toward Lahore to accord a big welcome to the party’s supremo at Mianr-e-Pakistan.
A special train is reaching Lahore today while another passenger coach dubbed ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan’ is on its way to Punjab capital – the home to PML-N.
Party workers from Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Peshawar, Quetta, Haiderabad, and Gilgit started reaching Lahore as they were jubilant on the big day.
Nawaz party members arranged over 40,000 chairs at Iqbal Park for the grand rally with heavy lights, music, and large screens arranged for the address of the former premier.
Traffic Plan for Lahore
The Lahore traffic police has issued a plan to manage traffic ahead of a public gathering by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) at Minar-e-Pakistan today (Friday).
Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached Pakistan earlier in the day as his flight landed at the Islamabad airport for a short stay. He is now travelling to Lahore via same flight. The PML-N supremo is expected to go the rally point through a helicopter.
The traffic advisory issued by the police said 16 parking spots have been established for people visiting the place to attend the rally.
Convoys coming from Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kamonki and Muridke will enter the Lahore through the Eastern Bypass from Kala Shah Kaku, while rallies coming from Sargodha, Faisalabad and the motorway will use Saggian point and Ring Road.
Similarly, rallies coming from Okara, Sahiwal, and Multan will reach the Minar-e-Pakistan through motorway Babu Sabu- Bandar Road- Niazi Shaheed Chowk.
Furthermore, the normal traffic will remain closed between Sheranwala and Minar-e-Pakistan section.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee kept appreciating against the US dollar in the interbank, the local unit however saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the US Dollar lost 80 paisa and was hovering at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham moves up by 0.75 against the Pakistani rupee and the AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal is being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan move up following a sharp surge in the international market rates of bullion.
Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of gold saw an increase of Rs2,200 and the price per tola clocked at Rs208,500.
Meanwhile, the price per 10 grams soared by Rs1,886 to Rs178,755. The single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs195,890, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs186,988 and 18k gold rate is Rs160,275.00 for a single tola.
In the international market, gold prices climbed to $1999 per ounce after an increase of $27.
Yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid uncertainty, and the masses prefer to buy it in such times as a safe investment.
Earlier in October, the price of gold decreased sharply in the domestic market following stern action but it bounced back.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
