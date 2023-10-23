The Bohemian Grove: An Elite Satanic Club

“The Bohemian Grove is the greatest men’s party on earth.”

– Herbert Hoover President of the US

“The Bohemian Grove, which I attend from time to time – it is the most faggy goddamned thing you could ever imagine, with that San Francisco crowd. I cannot shake hands with anybody from San Francisco.”

– U.S. President Richard Nixon, 1971, tape recorded in White House

“The Bohemian Grove has held secret meetings for the global elite since 1873 in a redwood forest of northern California. In addition to Republican presidents Eisenhower, Nixon, Reagan, and George H. W. Bush, members have included James Baker, Richard Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, David Rockefeller, William Casey, and Henry Kissinger. Each year, the members don red, black, and silver robes and conduct a ritual in which they worship a giant stone owl.”

– Author Craig Unger

The Bohemian Grove, or the Bohemian Club, is an all-male club, located in northern California, about an hour’s drive from San Francisco. It covers 2700 acres of redwood forest. Redwood is the name for very tall evergreen trees with thick trunks, that bear cones like the pine trees. Redwood is found in Oregon and central and northern California and the tallest redwood is about 380 feet in height. It can live up to 2,000 years. A grove is a group of trees which is not large enough to be called a forest.

Every year about one to two thousand males from the financial and political elite of the US and the world gather here for an annual “men’s retreat”. Women cannot become members of the Bohemian Club. The “retreat” lasts two weeks beginning in the middle of July and concluding by the end of the month. The logo of the club is an owl, which is regarded as a sign of wisdom since it can see in the dark. Some people think a giant 40-45 feet high concrete statue at the Bohemian Grove looks more like the devil as the owl statue has horns. Mark Dice points out that in Egyptian system of hieroglyphs the owl symbolizes “death, night, cold and passivity. It also pertains to the realm of the dead sun, that is of the sun which has set below the horizon and which is crossing the lake or sea of darkness.” He also notes that a tiny owl is hidden in the design of the American one-dollar bill “perched on the upper left corner of the frame that surrounds the ‘1’ located in the upper right hand corner.” These things cannot be random and unconnected.

The invitations to attend the Bohemian Grove gatherings are sent during spring every year. Journalist Phillip Weiss, who was invited in 1989, wrote in the December 1989 issue of the Spy Magazine: “Every spring for many years now, Bohemian Club presidents have formally summoned such men to the Grove with great effusion: `Brother Bohemians: The Sun is Once Again in the Clutches of the Lion, and the encircling season bids us to the forest -- there to celebrate ... the awful mysteries! Bohemians come! Find home again in the Grove! Burn CARE and hurl his ashes, whirling, from our glade! Come out Bohemians! come out and play, come with all the buoyant impetuous rush of youth!’ And this year, when president George Elliott wrote, more drably, ‘Around campfires large and small, warm hospitality awaits you. Of course you must be with us,’ I heard his summons, too.”

What happens at the Grove and why do these men come here? While the answers provided by those who attend may not satisfy anyone who is sufficiently analytical, the fact remains that anyone who is going to be an occupant of high office in the US, must first come here. A heckler once asked Bill Clinton about the Bohemian Club. He replied: “Did you say the Bohemian Club? That’s where all those rich Republicans go and stand naked against the redwood trees, right? I’ve never been to the Bohemian Club, but you ought to go. It’d be good for you. You’d get some fresh air.” In talking about the Bohemian Club so openly, Clinton had broken a taboo. The taboo has never been broken again by any leader, Democrat or Republican. The mainstream media has also observed this taboo in general, just like the taboo on the Bilderberg Group.

Maverick researcher and talk show host Alex Jones managed to infiltrate the Bohemian Grove along with some of his team members and the British channel 4. Using a hidden camera, he was able to bring footage of what went on there. As he put it: “World leaders from around the world, Prime Ministers, Chancellors, Presidents, heads of industry, academia, the media, Hollywood, only a select few, a little over 2,000 people, travel there to engage in bizarre, ancient Canaanite Luciferian Babylon mystery religion ceremonies.” A statement like this was regarded as rumor until, on July 15, 2000, Alex Jones and his team managed to film some of the bizarre activity that went on the Bohemian Grove during this so-called “men’s retreat”. The film can be seen on YouTube by typing: "Alex Jones Dark Secrets: Inside the Bohemian Grove".

The ceremonies include sacrificing a human effigy at the altar of a giant 40-foot (some say 42-foot) stone owl. This sacrificial ritual kicks off the two-week vacation. Alex Jones notes: “Frankly we do not know if each of these men actively enjoy the things that go on in the Bohemian Club. But one thing is perfectly certain from the evidence: they are forced to go, entertain and take part in these activities if they wish to be elevated to the highest levels of the geopolitical structure.” One may ask as to what anonymous powers are so strong as to compel aspiring leaders to go through the Bohemian Grove rituals, as a precondition of elevation to top positions? It has to be none other than the secretive hidden Satanic High Cabal mentioned by Churchill during the dark days of WWII.

A 1967 picture taken at the Grove shows Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon, seated close to each other. Both became presidents of the United States. Reagan was then governor of California. It was in 1989 that Reagan confirmed to Phillip Weiss of Spy Magazine, that in 1967 he had assured Nixon that he won’t challenge him outright for the 1968 Republican nomination. In his memoirs Nixon admitted that his path to Presidency began with his visit to the Bohemian Grove – he became President in 1968. The same was the case with Gen. Eisenhower who was at the Grove two years before he became President. Nixon mentions that Gen. Eisenhower gave a talk at the Grove and impressed the Establishment, thus paving the way for his Presidency. Alan Greenspan was seen leaving the Bohemian Grove shortly before he became the Chairman of the Federal Reserve. His appointment had been decided at the Grove. Herbert Hoover stated in his memoirs that in 1927, when Calvin Coolidge announced that he would not run for president again, “a hundred men – editors, publishers, public officials and others from all over the country who were at the Grove, came to my camp demanding that I announce my candidacy.” As Alex Jones stated the entire U.S. Federal Government at the highest levels, as well as the Federal Reserve are “infested” by members of the Bohemian Club.

Lakeside talks are also an important feature of the summer retreat. In his 1974 book “The Bohemian Grove and other Retreats” author William Domhoff writes: “The ease with which the Bohemian Grove is able to attract speakers for no remuneration other than the amenities of the encampment attests to the high esteem in which the club is held in higher circles. Down the years the lakeside podium has hosted such luminaries as Lee DuBridge (science), David Sarnoff (business), Werner von Braun (space technology), Senator Robert Taft, Lucius Clay (military and business), Earl Warren (Supreme Court), former California Republican Governor Goodwin J. Knight, and former California Democrat Governor Pat Brown.” He states that “Cabinet officers, politicians, generals and governmental advisors are the rule” for Lakeside talks, particularly on weekends. Foreign speakers are also there. In 1989 Russian physicist Roald Sagdeev, member of the Soviet Supreme Council of Deputies delivered a speech to a select group including Henry Kissinger and some others. Michel Rocard, the then French Prime Minister was also there secretly in 1989 and delivered a talk.

Author Mark Dice states in his 2015 book “The Bohemian Grove: Facts and Fiction” that he was able to acquire a list of members from a former employee of the Bohemian Club. The list “included every Republican President since 1923, many cabinet officials, directors and CEOs of large corporations and major financial institutions and top military brass.” He mentions Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George Bush Sr. and Jr., Colin Powell, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Greenspan as members. Although Dice does not mention them, other notable names are Henry Kissinger, Bill Clinton, Dick Cheney, Newt Gingrich and David Rockefeller. Going back to earlier times “Teddy” Roosevelt, Mark Twain, J.P. Morgan, Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, and other luminaries have been members of the Bohemian Club. Sometimes British politicians such as John Major and Tony Blair have also been at the Bohemian Grove. Chancellor Helmut Schmidt of Germany was also at the Bohemian Grove.

A central ritual at the Bohemian Grove is what is known as the Cremation of Care. It takes place when it is dark and with it begins the two-week get together of the Elite figures present. At the foot of the giant stone owl, an effigy, said to symbolize “Care” (i.e. worries according to “them”), is brought and burnt. Mark Dice has noted that close up photos of the effigy taken by a former employee reveal that the effigy has two arms and two legs and is of the size of an adult. The ritual of burning involves the reading out of a lengthy statement in a dramatic way, near the end of which "Care" also responds.

The statement in the voice of an unidentified person, the High Priest, begins with the following words: “The Owl is in His leafy temple. Let all within the Grove be reverent before Him.” Clearly the Owl is accorded a divine status by those behind this ceremony. And those present, including future and ex-Presidents of the US, prime ministers, etc., are directed to be reverent to the Owl! From the start to the end the whole thing is over 20 minutes in duration, during the greater part of which a statement is being read out. Near the end the statement reads “Great Owl of Bohemia we thank Thee for thy adoration!” The whole ceremony can be viewed in Alex Jones’s 2:02 hour YouTube post from approximately the 1hr 20 minute to 1hr 40 minutes mark.

The Bohemian Club began in 1873 when artists, newspapermen, writers and others who wished to find an escape from the “backwardness” and Christian influence of the West Coast, found this locale in Sonoma County, near the town of Monte Rio. Monte Rio has a population of around 1,000 only. The records of the club indicate that these people also had an interest in the occult! Saint John of Nemopuk is the patron saint of the Bohos, i.e. the Bohemian Groverists. He was supposed to have received the confessions of the Queen of Bohemia in the 1300s. She had been cheating on her husband, the King of Bohemia. When the King pressured Saint John to reveal to him her confessions, he refused and was killed as a result. There is a statue of Saint John of Nemopuk in the forest of the Bohemian Club, with his index finger raised over his lips signifying a gesture to keep silent. That is what the Bohos are expected to do about what goes on inside the Bohemian Grove.

Since approximately 2,000 men from the highest echelons of the global power structure reside here for two weeks every year, there are 124 camps each having its own living quarters as well as kitchen and bar which caters for the eating and drinking needs of this lot. There is the Hill Billies camp which is reserved for corporate leaders, bankers and politicians of Texas. When Alex Jones infiltrated the Grove he was checked by security staff and he was able to deceive them by saying that he was with the Hill Billies because he had a Texas accent! The Mandalay camp is for former presidents and similar top political figures. The Owls Nest is for military leaders and defense contractors. The Rockefellers and other prominent oil men have a separate camp known as Stowaways. In the year 2000 when Alex Jones shot the footage at the Bohemian Grove, the place was visited by George Bush Sr., as well as Henry Kissinger and Dick Cheney.

Mark Dice points out that the Bohemian Club is registered with the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)7 club. Such clubs are tax-exempt but they are required to submit their financial records for public inspection. Dice was able to obtain these documents and points out that in 2013 the club earned a little over 10 million dollars, and paid just over 3 million dollars for salaries of staff. Further there were “other expenses” around 2.97 million dollars that covered food, booze, electricity charges, building maintenance, insurance, etc.

On June 11, 1993 the Washington Post reported that David Gergen, who was an advisor to Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Clinton has resigned from his membership of the Bohemian Club. A few days before he resigned he had stated that he would not run around naked at the Bohemian Grove encampment. He also resigned from seventeen other organizations including the Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, etc. So, it appears that some of the Bohos do run around naked during the two-week “retreat”. They certainly are known to urinate on the redwood trees even when the washrooms are a few meters away!

Texe Marrs writes in foreword to Mike Hanson’s book on the Bohemian Grove: “Imagine if you will, hundreds of men – President of the U.S., a few guest Prime Ministers, Premiers or Chancellors from foreign countries, an assortment of oil company titans, Hollywood actors, the heads of corporate giants like the IBM, Bechtel, Halliburton, Bank of America, etc., the Secretaries of State and Defense, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and the list goes on – cavorting about, casually and sparsely clothed, urinating on trees and alongside walking and hiking trails, and incredibly behaving in an ungentlemanly, sordid sexual manner. These men drink tons of alcohol, lounge about, attend special talks, and schmooze with each other for some two weeks. Insiders report that homosexual link-ups are commonplace, and the lust-filled depraved participants in these encounters exhibit no shame in coupling in plain sight.” No wonder Richard Nixon called it the “the most faggy goddamned thing you could ever imagine!” He was aware of the rampant and open homosexuality at the Grove. These are the men who run this world! Texe Marrs had first learned about the Bohemian Grove from a CIA operative.

David Icke has stated that real child sacrifices are carried out at the Bohemian Grove. There have been reports of child abuse at the Grove by some of the victims. In his book “Franklin Cover-up: Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska”, Congressman John W. DeCamp, himself a lawyer, has described the painful and Satanic child abuse cases, some of which are carried out by deep U.S. intelligence agencies for the purpose of creating split personalities. One case is that of Paul Bonacci who had been abducted as a child and subjected to a lifetime of sexual abuse in various places including Washington D.C. DeCamp represented Paul Bonacci who had been jailed to prevent him from speaking out.

Paul Bonacci mentioned being taken to a wooded area, later identified as the Bohemian Grove. DeCamp writes: “There Paul and another boy were forced to do sex acts with and to consume parts of a child whom they had watched being murdered by cultists. The body was to be disposed off by ‘the men in hoods.’ A ‘snuff’ pornography film was made of these events; it was directed by a man the party had picked up in Las Vegas whom Paul identified as ‘Hunter Thompson’ – the same name as the well-known sleaze-culture figure.” This is horrible and revolting information and only the control of media and the U.S. government by the Bohos prevents such information from being brought out. The CIA chief Bill Colby tried to prevent Johnny De Camp from writing his book as it would, he felt, endanger De Camp’s life. Colby himself was murdered!

Apart from homosexuals, prostitutes are also brought into the Bohemian Grove. Mike Hanson writes that in the year 1981, the sheriff of Guerneville, a neighboring town, arrested a group of prostitutes along with their customers. All the customers were members of the Bohemian Club! “The names of the members were never released, and all charges were quietly dropped.” On a talk show on one of the radio channels, the KGO channel, a man from Monte Rio said that he was one of the several people in town who were renting cabins every year to prostitutes who traveled all the way from Las Vegas to satisfy the Bohos.

CIA mind control sex slave Cathy O’Brien wrote a book [with Mark Phillips] with the title “Trance Formation of America” which was published in 1995. She narrates: “I was programmed and equipped to function in all rooms at Bohemian Grove in order to compromise specific government targets according to their personal perversions. ‘Anything, anytime, anywhere with anyone’ was my mode of operation at the Grove. I do not purport to understand the full function of this political cesspool playground as my perception was limited to my own realm of experience. My perception is that Bohemian Grove serves those ushering in the New World Order through mind control and consists primarily of the highest Mafia and U.S. Government officials. I do not use the term ‘highest’ loosely, as copious quantities of drugs are consumed there.”

Thus, in addition to homosexuality, booze and prostitution, drugs are also consumed at Bohemian Grove. Cathy O’Brien points out that slaves like her were subjected to “ritualistic trauma” at the Grove. She also mentions witnessing “the sacrificial death of a young dark haired victim at which time I was instructed to perform sexually” and was told that she could be next. Ritual killing at the Grove, as mentioned by Paul Bonacci is thus also reaffirmed by Cathy O’Brien. She also mentions a “Necrophilia theme room” as well as a Dark Room. She mentions that she was so heavily drugged and programmed when used in the “necrophilia” room that the threat of “slipping through death’s door and being sacrificed” did not affect her.

The Dark room was first mentioned to her by Gerard Ford, a U.S. President. “Let’s go to the Dark Room and see what develops”, he said. “In the Dark Room members had sex with the same mind-controlled slave they were viewing in porn on a big screen television.” Cathy O’Brien also mentions that there was triangular glass display where mind-controlled slaves were locked with animals, including snakes. She was also imprisoned there at the Grove. “Members walking by watched explicit sex acts of bestiality, women, with women, mothers with daughters, kids with kids, or any other perverse visual display.”

Cathy O’Brien states: “There was a room of shackles and tortures, black lights and strobes, an opium den, ritualistic sex altars, a chapel, group orgy rooms including poster beds, water beds and ‘kitten’ houses.” She also mentions a Leather Room where she was once “brutally assaulted by Dick Cheney.” There are other horrors that she has revealed in her book. She concludes her description of her experiences and assessment of the activities at the Bohemian Grove in the following words: “From the owl’s nest to the necrophilia room, no memory of sexual abuse is so horrifying as the conversations overheard in the Underground pertaining to the New World Order. I learned that perpetrators believed that controlling the masses through propaganda mind manipulation did not guarantee there would be a world left to dominate due to environmental and overpopulation problems. The solution being debated was not pollution/population control, but mass genocide of ’selected undesirables’.” One may do well to recall that the criminal Henry Kissinger has referred to “useless eaters” who can be disposed of. He considers the growing population of the world a security threat to the United States.

The motto of the Bohemian Club is: “Weaving spiders come not here.” This is obviously Orwellian doublespeak. All intrigues to control the globe, to impose Satanism, to have a One World slave state, and so on, are hatched here. Even the atom bomb project was, according to records, begun at the Bohemian Grove. The owl that the attendees are directed to be reverent to is considered by many, to represent the Pagan god Moloch or Molech or Molekh. In ancient times Phoenicians and Canaanites would sacrifice their children at the altar of Moloch. “This horrifying ritual consisted of building a fire at the base of the Molech idol, which had its arms extended over the fire pit, and then having the village priest lift up the first born infant son of a couple and place him into the arms of the beast, resulting in the child burning alive over the flames. Many people believe that this was the inspiration behind the Cremation of Care ritual.”

The views expressed by the writer and the reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of DailyPakistan.