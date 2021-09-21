Japanese sisters declared world's oldest twins
Web Desk
05:35 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
Japanese sisters declared world's oldest twins
Share

The Guinness World Records has certified two Japanese sisters as the world's oldest living identical twins at the age of 107 years and 300 days.

The previous record was held by late Japanese twin sisters Kin Narita and Gin Kanie which has now been broken by Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama.

Born on November 5, 1913, the Japanese sisters lived on Shodoshima island. The following announcement was made on Monday to coincide with Respect for the Aged Day.

Due to the pandemic, the sisters who lived in different parts of Japan were sent their official certificates. Moreover, Umeno has four children and Koume has three.

The twins were recognised as the new titleholders on 1 September, Guinness said in a statement on Monday.

Previously, the record holders Kin and Gin held the title of oldest identical twins at 107 years and 175 days since Kin's death in January 2000. Gin died the following year, aged 108.

According to Guinness, the oldest living person is a 118-year-old Japanese woman Kane Tanaka.

American canine awarded the Guinness World Record ... 11:20 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

The Guinness World Records recently awarded an American dog with the record for "Longest Ears on a Dog (Living), ...

More From This Category
Two Indian army pilots killed in helicopter crash ...
02:51 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra granted bail ...
12:10 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
Saudi Arabia once again offers to mediate between ...
10:58 AM | 21 Sep, 2021
Ahead of UN talks, FM Qureshi calls for ...
09:56 AM | 21 Sep, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video goes viral
04:35 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
Hareem Shah shares picture with her lover
04:15 PM | 20 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter wishes Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 33rd birthday
04:36 PM | 21 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr