Twitter wishes Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 33rd birthday

The only son of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.

The incumbent chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party was showered with birthday wishes and countless blessings. Bilawal is the youngest party chief in Pakistan and promises to bring more dynamism to the political arena.

Hailing from a political dynasty, the young politician is admired by many and on his birthday his massive amount of admirers wished him a good fortune for years ahead.

Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging site with their love for Bhutto as ‘#HappyBirthdayBBZ’ began trending on Twitter.

“Bilawal’s birth was one of the happiest days of my life. Winning those elections that year, despite predictions that a Muslim woman could not win the hearts and minds of her people, was another” Daughter of the East - Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto#HappyBirthdayBBZ pic.twitter.com/ZC1mnqm9q2 — Tariq Khattak (@Tarikkhattak) September 20, 2021

Born in Karachi on 21 September 1988, he was born three months before Benazir was elected as the first female prime minister of Pakistan. Moreover, he is the eldest child and the only son of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, the former President of Pakistan.

Bilawal spent most of his life abroad as he left Pakistan in 1999 when Benazir went into self-exile with the family dividing time between London and Dubai. He tudied at the Rashid School for Boys in Dubai.

However, he made his official political debut in 2012 on the fifth death anniversary of Benazir with an emotionally charged speech.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said people are fed up with ever-increasing inflation in the country, but they will have to send packing to the PTI government to get rid of the price-hike.