Alizey confirms separation from Feroze Khan, accusing him of physical violence and infidelity

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has landed into a trouble after his former wife Alizey Sultan Khan shared details of traumatic relationship and leveled serious allegations against him.

The duo has been a talk of the town since their separation reports left the fans shocked, with Feroze Khan is moving the court to seek visitation rights to meet his children.

Now, Alizey has broken the silence as shared a horrible post, confirming the separation with the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor.

“Our marriage of four years was an utter chaos. In addition to a continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail and degradation at my husband's hands. After careful consideration, I have reached the sad conclusion that I cannot spend my whole life in this horrific manner,” she wrote on Instagram.

Talking about their children, Alizey said that she did not want to grow them up in a toxic, unhealthy and violent household.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Aliza Sultan (@alizasultankhan)

“The welfare and wellbeing of my children have played a significant role in this decision. I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy and violent household. I'm afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by exposure to such hostile environment. No kid should ever have to grow up feeling violence to be a normal part of relationships. I would rather teach them that no wounds are too deep to be healed, no scars too shameful to be concealed at the cost of one's safety,” she said.

Earlier in the day, a court in Karachi barred Feroze Khan from meeting his children, who are staying with their mother, without getting permission from it.