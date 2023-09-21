Search

You can travel through this airport without any passport: Details inside

12:06 AM | 21 Sep, 2023
SINGAPORE - In a major tech push, travelers departing from one of the world's busiest airports will no longer require carrying a passport with them for travel.

An official statement by Singapore said an automated immigration clearance system is to be introduced at Changi Airport in Singapore which would facilitate the travelers.

The installation would take place in 2024 and allow people to depart the airport without needing to "repeatedly present their travel documents".

As part of the changes, Biometric data, taken from fingerprint scans and facial recognition technology, will replace travel documents and other physical items, such as passports making it easier for travelers to head to their destinations.

It bears mentioning that automated immigration lanes at Changi already utilize the technology, but the fresh initiatives will allow people to enjoy a more "seamless" experience when boarding their flight for their honeymoon or business trip, etc. 

Commenting on the development, Communications Minister Josephine Teo said Singapore will become "one of the first few countries in the world" to introduce such changes.

As far as the timeline is concerned, the opening phase of the scheme is expected to be available in the early part of next year through the introduction of QR code scanning points.

The government has also changed the immigration laws making it easier for biometric clearance to be used at airports and other checkpoints.

Despite the widespread appreciation, some of the lawmakers were skeptical and raised concerns about cybersecurity but ministers reiterated that the initiatives will allow Singapore to be more prepared for future pandemics and to pave the way for adjustments to border controls.

As far as the statistics are concerned, over 100 airlines operate at Changi, with over five million people passing through the airport in June; the passenger numbers continue to recover following the pandemic which had put travel to a complete halt.

