Associated Press of Pakistan
12:12 AM | 22 Apr, 2020
World community can now understand sufferings of Kashmiris after lockdown
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said demonstrations in various parts of the world were taking place against lockdown and perhaps now international community could understand sufferings of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir facing brutal oppression by Indian Forces.

In a tweet, the prime minister said an inhumane politico-military lockdown was continuing in Indian Occupied Kashmir for over eight months now without any provision of medical, financial, communication or food assistance.

He said in fact the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Government had ensured that Kashmiris were deprived of all basic amenities during lockdown.

